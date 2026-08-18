Canadian Stocks Slide Amid Impasse In U.S.-Iran Talks, Canada-U.S. Trade Talks

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved lower on Tuesday, extending the two previous sessions of losses as investors avoided risky bets with no headway seen in the Canada-U.S. trade negotiations. Further, expectations of an early U.S.-Iran peace deal diminished after U.S. President Donald Trump ruled out any negotiations with Iran.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded negative throughout the session before settling at 36,367.93, down by 299.99 points (or 0.82%).

Four of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading the pack.

Accusing Canada of extending discriminatory treatment towards U.S. automobiles, dairy products, and alcoholic drinks, on July 20, Trump unveiled new 50% tariffs on almost $20 billion worth of Canadian exports entering the U.S.

Pending a bilateral deal, these levies are set to take effect from August 19, which will affect wine, furniture, and dairy products plus several other Canadian exports to the U.S.

Already on July 1, the U.S. administration refused to renew the tripartite Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement for free trade in its same structure and opted to extend it until 2036 with mandatory annual reviews.

Economists have warned that if implemented, the 50% tariff will hurt the Canadian economy very badly. Small, medium, and large-sized businesses and self-employed people are set to suffer.

The tariffs would price numerous Canadian goods out of the U.S. market. Nearly 70% of Canadian exports flow to the U.S., while the U.S. sends 30% of its exports to Canada.

A high-level team is camped in Washington, negotiating with their counterparts, battling to prepare a new proposal to persuade Trump to roll back the taxes.

Yesterday, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney spoke with Trump over the phone. Carney later described the negotiations as "delicate" and "intense."

Politico reported citing three people familiar with discussions that a deal between Canada and the U.S. to stave off the 50% tariff imposition is on Trump's desk.

Data released by the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation revealed that housing starts in Canada fell 5.00% in July to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 229,074 units, down from 240,773 in June and below market expectations of 248,000 units.

In the Middle East crisis, both the U.S. and Iran continue to adopt a tough stance. The Memorandum of Understanding signed between them on June 17 which included a 60-day ceasefire lapsed yesterday.

Stating that the U.S. is not leaning to extend the interim agreement, Trump claimed that Iran wants a deal with the U.S., but it is not able to come up with one that he thinks is good for the U.S.

Later in an interview with Fox News, Trump mocked Iran, stating that it should put up the white flag of surrender.

Today, through Truth Social Trump posted a map of the Hormuz region showing the crucial seaway as "NEW US territory."

Shifting his stance, he categorically stated that no talks are going on with Iran and asserted that neither are they scheduled.

While Trump stated that the Strait of Hormuz is open and operative, Iran announced that unless the U.S. agrees to implement the MoU, it will not reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Amid contradictory declarations by the U.S. and Iran, shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz has fallen close to single digits, accelerating concerns of supply disruption.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (1.56%), Energy (1.15%), Real Estate (0.24%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.09%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (5.93%), Vermilion Energy Inc (3.28%), Spartan Delta Corp (3.13%), Baytex Energy Corp (2.85%), and Altus Group Limited (3.96%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (2.25%), Materials (2.17%), Financials (1.13%), Industrials (0.44%), and Utilities (0.26%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (8.38%), Firan Technology Group Corp. (5.47%), Sprott Inc (3.30%), National Bank of Canada (2.43%), and Hammond Power Solutions Inc (5.71%) were the notable losers.

Brp Inc (7.74%) and Orla Mining Ltd (7.34%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.