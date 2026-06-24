Canadian Stocks Slide Amid U.S.-Iran Disagreements, Declines In Gold, Silver Prices

(RTTNews) - Extending the losses from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks edged lower on Wednesday as emerging disagreements between U.S. and Iran held back investors from risky moves. In addition, plunges in both oil-linked energy sector and gold-linked materials sector dragged down the index.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded negative throughout the session before settling at 34,736.09, down by 191.29 points (or 0.55%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

Last Wednesday, the U.S. and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and discuss contentious issues. Soon after the signing, Iran reopened the Strait of Hormuz and the U.S. lifted its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

On Sunday, the U.S. Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control offered a license to Iran, authorizing the production, delivery, and sale of its crude oil, petrochemical products, and refined oil products of Iranian origin until August 21.

In Switzerland, negotiators from the U.S. and Iran concluded their first round to decide on the framework agreement. Talks on technical issues are set to go on through this week.

Last week, condemning Israeli attacks on Lebanon, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced re-shutting the Strait of Hormuz but U.S. President Donald Trump warned Iran that it may not exist as a country if it does so.

Protesting against Trump's remarks, Iran's representatives walked out from the negotiations but high-level talks continued and later U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that good progress was made.

Tension lowered after Iran's U.N. Envoy Ali Bahreini clarified that the strait has been opened fully without any toll or transit fee collection.

Yesterday, Trump claimed that a record 19 million barrels of oil flowed out of the Strait of Hormuz.

Today, he informed through Truth Social that Iran has agreed not to collect toll or fees of any kind for ships passing through the channel.

Even as normalcy returns in gulf, investors are wary of the disagreements remaining to be addressed.

Trump asserted that Iran agreed to allow inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency to visit Iran's nuclear sites. U.S. Vice President JD Vance too confirmed it stating that Iran has agreed to let U.N. nuclear inspectors.

Contradicting their messages, Bahreini stated that discussions on Iran's nuclear programs will happen only in the next stage of negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei stated that Iranian delegation held no meeting with the Director General of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi during Switzerland talks.

Iranian media reported that the U.S. agreed to release nearly $12 billion worth of frozen Iranian assets.

Refuting this, Trump stated that funds will be released only to a U.S.-controlled escrow and Iran will be allowed to use it for buying food and medical supplies only from the U.S.

Data from Statistics Canada on manufacturing sales projected a 1.10% rise month-over-month in May following a 4.20% increase in April, according to preliminary estimates.

Canadian exporters are awaiting a breakthrough in the ongoing Canada-U.S. negotiations over the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on free trade.

By July 1, the three countries must decide either to renew or review the pact.

Canada and Mexico wants to seek a 16-year extension while Trump expressed unwillingness to renew.

The high-stakes deal is crucial for Canada as it serves as an alternative route to bypass Trump's tariffs.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (3.26%), Consumer Staples (2.39%), Healthcare (2.18%), Consumer Discretionary (1.49%), and Real Estate (0.94%).

Among the individual stocks, Shopify Inc (6.12%), Firan Technology Group Corp (4.32%), Coveo Solutions Inc (3.60%), Saputo Inc (3.60%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (4.11%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (0.36%), Communication Services (0.72%), Energy (3.23%), and Materials (3.74%).

Among the individual stocks, Strathcona Resources Ltd (7.25%), Athabasca Oil Corp (7.01%), Parex Resources Inc (5.12%), Novagold Res Inc (14.40%), Hudbay Minerals Inc (9.41%), and Seabridge Gold Inc (8.65%) were the notable losers.

Boyd Group Services Inc (5.81%) and Goeasy Ltd (5.10%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.