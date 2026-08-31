Canadian Stocks Slide Amid U.S.-Iran Re-escalation, Hawkish Fed Signals

(RTTNews) - Adding to Friday's losses, Canadian stocks moved lower on Monday following fresh escalation between the U.S. and Iran. Besides analyzing the possibility of a rate hike in the U.S., traders weighed the impact of the ongoing Canada-U.S. trade war on the economy.

After opening lower than the previous week's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded in negative territory throughout most of the session before settling at 36,270.48, down by 283.44 points (or 0.78%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

The tariff war between Canada and the U.S. is continuing to concern investors.

Yesterday, Trump posted through Truth Social that for several years, the U.S. lost more than 60 billion dollars per year to Canada in trade.

Trump claimed that the businesses belonging to the U.S., which shifted to Canada, are returning back to the U.S. after he threatened them with huge tariffs.

In early July, Trump announced 50% tariffs on Canadian exports to the U.S. which were set to take effect from August 19.

A Canadian team of negotiators headed by Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc met with their counterparts headed by U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and held several rounds of talks.

Hours after a deadline expired on August 21, both sides confirmed the failure of negotiations, allowing the tariffs to kick in.

Trump also announced another set of tariffs on Canadian automobiles, automotive parts, and steel exports to the U.S., set to kick in from January 1, 2027.

In retaliation, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney announced dollar-for-dollar tariffs on various U.S. imports to Canada, set to take effect from September 8.

After calling Canada the worst nation to deal with, on Thursday, Trump signed an order changing the name of "Lake Ontario" to "Lake America." Trump also asked tech major Apple to effect the change on its Maps platform. Google already made the switch for its U.S.-based users.

According to the Royal Bank of Canada, Ontario and Quebec have been hit hard by the sectoral tariffs.

The August 22 tariffs (affecting $20 billion worth of trade) are predicted to hit almost all provinces in one way or the other.

In the Middle East, on Sunday, U.S. Central Command announced pre-emptively attacking Iranian rocket launchers on Larak Island in the Strait of Hormuz to prevent them from re-laying sea mines across the Strait of Hormuz.

In retaliation, Iran attacked two U.S. bases in Jordan.

In an interview with Fox News, Trump vowed that Iran will be hit harder.

Through Truth Social, Trump posted an AI-generated video showing the bombing of Iran's Kharg Island.

The fresh flare-up diminished expectations of an early reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

As a result, with supply disruption threats shooting up, crude oil prices surged renewing oil-linked inflationary concerns.

Besides the Canada-U.S. trade war and the U.S.-Iran conflict, investors' attention was also drawn to last Friday's speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Kevin Warsh in Jackson Hole.

Stressing the need to focus on prices, Warsh signaled that the Fed may raise interest rates if it does not get assurance that inflation is heading down towards the Fed's goal of 2%.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (1.40%), Communication Services (0.16%), and Utilities (0.07%).

Among the individual stocks, Nfi Group Inc (3.10%), Vermilion Energy Inc (2.36%), Parex Resources Inc (2.30%), Baytex Energy Corp (2.28%), Terravest Industries Inc (2.10%), and AltaGas Ltd (1.76%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (1.70%), Real Estate (1.39%), IT (1.30%), Industrials (1.29%), and Financials (0.72%).

Among the individual stocks, Kinross Gold Corp (5.88%), Hudbay Minerals Inc (5.68%), Ero Copper Corp (4.48%), Lundin Mining Corp (4.45%), and Allied Properties Real Estate Inv Trust (3.41%) were the notable losers.