Canadian Stocks Slip Amid Canada-U.S. Trade Talks While U.S. Steps Up Pressure On Iran

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked lower on Friday as investors turned risk-averse after the U.S. revealed plans for severe economic measures and an indefinite naval blockade against Iran. In addition, the ongoing Canada-U.S. negotiations for avoiding 50% tariffs are yet to yield a breakthrough ahead of an August 19 deadline.

After opening a little higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gave ground early in the session and slipped to negative territory. The index traded below the flatline for the rest of the session before settling at 36,730.27, down by 29.02 points (or 0.08%).

Notably, the index hit a new intra-day record high of 36,844.73 early in the session before losing momentum.

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Last month, U.S. President Donald Trump announced imposing a 50% tariff on a wide range of Canadian imports into the U.S. These levies include more than $20 billion worth of Canadian exports like milk, plywood, hockey sticks, beer, etc. and are set to take effect from August 19.

A high-level Canadian team is engaged in negotiations with U.S. counterparts to secure a trade deal to avoid the taxes as the deadline is closing in. Both teams are working together to present a draft to Trump to reconsider his decision.

Yesterday, in an interview with CBC News, remarking that the meeting was cordial, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer stated that Trump and Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney will now be given "options."

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc stated that he would continue to do what Canadians expect him to do and added that they will have as many meetings as it takes before finalizing a deal.

Earlier reports indicated that the U.S. offered a new proposal on Tuesday which did not satisfy the Canadian team. The U.S. wants preferential access to Canada's critical minerals.

Analysts are of the view that the talks could result in an initial agreement first, provided Trump agrees, and would open the door for further discussions later.

In the Middle East conflict, U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced that U.S. forces are well-equipped to enforce the naval blockade on Iranian ports for an indefinite period.

Two vessels linked to the United Arab Emirates transiting via the Strait of Hormuz came under drone attacks. The U.A.E. government accused Iran of carrying out the strikes and condemned it.

Economists are of the view that while the closure of the strait has raised the possibilities for crude oil prices to move higher due to supply disruption, it has also triggered demand destruction in the economy.

Expectations for a rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve are now lower owing to recent U.S. economic data showing a dip in employment and softer inflation numbers.

In Canada, the data released by Statistics Canada revealed that the manufacturing sales increased 0.10% month-on-month to CAD78.8 billion in June, following a 1.30% increase in May, and beating estimates for a 0.10% decline.

On an annual basis, manufacturing sales increased 5.00% in July, following an upwardly revised 6.80% gain in June.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (1.20%), Energy (0.45%), Communication Services (0.32%), Utilities (0.21%), Consumer Discretionary (0.05%), and Financials (0.04%).

Among the individual stocks, Orla Mining Ltd (7.34%), Torex Gold Resources Inc (4.03%), Seabridge Gold Inc (3.57%), Methanex Corp (3.10%), Enerflex Ltd (3.98%), and Parex Resources Inc (2.12%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Real Estate (0.21%), Healthcare (0.21%), Industrials (0.57%), Consumer Staples (0.91%), and IT (2.75%).

Among the individual stocks, Dye and Durham Limited (5.88%), Celestica Inc (4.02%), Tecsys Inc (3.72%), Metro Inc (1.61%), and Rb Global Inc (2.83%) were the notable losers.