Canadian Stocks Slip Amid Ongoing Canada -U.S. Trade Talks, U.S.-Iran Escalation

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked lower on Thursday after closing yesterday's session roughly flat as investors anxiously await the finalization of a Canada-U.S. trade deal to avert 50% U.S. tariffs before the Friday deadline, while the U.S. is set to launch unprecedented fresh economic offensives against Iran.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index edged higher in late morning trading but once again turned lower and slip into negative territory. Unable to stage a recovery, the index settled at 36,365.42, down by 36.37 points (or 0.10%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Early in July, U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled a 50% tariff on a vast majority of Canadian imports into the U.S. The taxes were set to take effect from August 19.

Hours before the levies were about to take off, Trump announced pausing the tariff imposition for three days.

Later, Trump triggered optimism by stating that the U.S. will probably have a deal with Canada.

Investors received the message with cautious optimism as they await the final shape and structure of the deal.

Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is in Washington to steer the negotiations with U.S. counterparts to finalize a deal that would avert the new 50% tariffs on nearly $30 billion worth of Canadian exports to the U.S.

CBC News reported, citing a source with knowledge on the agreement, that the U.S. is set to lower its tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminium from 50% to 25%.

Meanwhile, in a significant development in the Middle East crisis, today through Truth Social platform, Trump vowed to launch a major economic operation against Iran at a scale never seen before. Trump called it an economic D-day for Iran.

Accusing Iran of failing to effectively use the opportunities provided to strike a deal with the U.S., Trump also warned that any other country offering a support to Iran in any form of suffering the same consequence, but he stopped short of naming any country.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi brushed Trump's threats aside. Referring to yesterday's update from the U.S. Treasury Department showing the U.S. national debt crossing $40 trillion for the first time in history, Araghchi called Trump's moves as an attempt to divert attention from the nation's humongous debt crisis.

Araghchi stated that these steps will only bring further defeat to the U.S.

Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi stated that the U.S. decision-making is based on flawed miscalculations.

On the economic front, Statistics Canada reported that on an annual basis, the Industrial Product Price Index increased 0.60% in July, rebounding from a 1.40% decline in June, exceeding forecasts for a 0.40% drop. On an annual basis, Producer Prices in Canada increased 12.40% in July.

The increase was driven by higher energy and petroleum product prices, which rose 6.40% following the resumption in the US-Iran conflict in July, that added to supply concerns.

The new housing price index fell 0.10% on a month-on-month basis in July, missing forecasts of a flat reading. On an annual basis, it fell 2.30%, unchanged from June.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (2.15%), Energy (1.37%), and Utilities (0.02%).

Among the individual stocks, Orla Mining Ltd (7.34%), Ero Copper Corp (5.44%), Kinross Gold Corp (5.14%), Ssr Mining Inc (4.07%), First Quantum Minerals Ltd (4.02%), and Spartan Delta Corp (3.72%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Financials (1.59%), Healthcare (1.44%), Consumer Staples (1.21%), Communication Services (1.00%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.67%).

Among the individual stocks, EQB Inc (3.68%), National Bank of Canada (2.36%), Manulife Fin (2.36%), Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (2.21%), Extendicare Inc (2.68%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (2.65%) were the notable losers.