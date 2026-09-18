Canadian Stocks Slip As Trump Triggers Concerns Of U.S.-Iran Re-escalation

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ticked lower on Friday, partially erasing the gains from yesterday's session after U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that he may soon take a critical decision on Iran and even possibly annihilate the regime.

The decline was contained after Trump stressed that he would maker the call only after discussing with U.S. allies on Tuesday.

After opening a little lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 35,804.68, down by 69.58 points (or 0.19%).

Only two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the healthcare sector leading.

Last week, Trump stated that the war with Iran will end once the U.S. midterm elections are over in November.

Trump added that Iran badly wants a deal with the U.S. but the U.S. is not keen on it, but vehemently denying Trump's claims, Iran asserted that no talks could happen until Iran's conditions are met.

On Monday, Trump stated that the U.S. was open to the concept of negotiations with Iran.

On Wednesday, Trump remarked that the U.S. is hopefully towards the end of its war with Iran.

Later the same day, Axios reported that Trump is set to hold a meeting with leaders from the Gulf Cooperation Council next Tuesday in New York to discuss the gulf crisis, reviving expectations of a possible solution.

Suddenly, in an interview with Axios late Thursday, Trump announced that he is set to make a big decision on Iran.

Trump added that he will be finalizing soon if U.S. forces should annihilate Iran or not, raising concerns of re-escalation in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

However, he clarified that he wanted to make use of his upcoming meeting with the leaders of six Arab nations in New York to gather their insights before arriving at a decision.

Allies of the U.S. in gulf have been experiencing retaliatory attacks by Iran whenever U.S. forces conducted strikes on Iranian military installations.

Against this backdrop, investors are focused on Tuesday's meeting, expecting that the U.S. allies would urge the U.S. to pursue diplomacy.

Gulf nations are also concerned of the recent territorial captures by Houthi militants as it could offer Iran more ability to influence the maritime shipping through Bab el-Mandeb Strait.

Already, Iran has disrupted the Strait of Hormuz shipping trade where the traffic is now only in single digits.

Today in Iran, tens of thousands of Iranians joined a pro-government rally in Iran's capital as part of the "Sacrifice for Iran" movement, a government-organized show of defiance.

Aside from these geopolitical issues, Canadian investors are also monitoring Prime Minister Mark Carney's efforts to strike an alliance with the European Union.

EU President Ursula von der Leyen proposed making Canada as its first "associate member".

Trump warned that if the association works to disadvantage the U.S., he will impose heavy tariffs on the U.S.

Defying the threat, while speaking at the European parliament yesterday, Carney called for Canada and Europe to deepen their economic and political ties.

Today, the data released by Statistics Canada revealed that on a month-on-month basis, Canada's new housing prices fell 0.10% in August, matching the decline recorded in July.

The only two major sectors that gained in today's trading were Healthcare (0.40%) and Financials (0.30%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (2.02%), Sienna Senior Living Inc (0.99%), Igm Financial Inc (2.23%), Sprott Inc (1.94%),TMX Group Limited (1.58%), and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd (1.43%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Staples (1.20%), Industrials (0.93%), Energy (0.71%), Real Estate (0.55%), and IT (0.40%).

Among the individual stocks, Empire Company Limited (3.41%), Weston George (2.05%), Loblaw CO (1.56%), Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (1.06%), and Maple Leaf Foods (0.80%) were the notable losers.

Allied Gold Corporation (7.42%), Aris Mining Corporation (6.52%), and Montage Gold Corp (6.08%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.