Canadian Stocks Slump Amid Renewed Middle East War Tensions

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved notably lower on Thursday amid increasing concerns of higher interest rates in response to rising inflation following a New York Times report of a possible, short but intense, U.S.-Iran joint military operation against Iran after the U.S. midterm elections.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded below the flatline throughout the session before settling at 35,973.45, down by 351.54 points (or 0.97%).

Despite the steep drop by the benchmark index, 8 of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the communications services sector leading the pack.

The New York Times stated that the U.S. and Israel are preparing to conduct fresh strikes on critical infrastructure in Iran, including nuclear facilities, energy infrastructure, and missile and drone capabilities.

According to the report, U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet approved a new military operation. It also added that diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement with Iran are continuing.

Yesterday, while speaking at a rally in South Carolina, Trump stated that U.S. forces could exit Iran now but he wants to have a durable agreement with Iran instead of a temporary peace plan to halt mutual attacks. However, Trump repeated his claim that the U.S. has defeated Iran economically and militarily.

Yesterday, a spokesperson for Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps announced that the country is set to unveil a new weapon, which it termed "Father Of All Bombs" to counter the Pentagon's "Mother Of All Bombs."

Against this backdrop, energy-driven inflation worries have taken center stage as a potential Middle East war could disrupt oil and energy trade for an indefinite period.

Fears surrounding the enormous spending on Artificial Intelligence by tech heavyweights returned to the U.S markets.

Instagram parent Meta, which is spending heavily on its AI plans, declared strong earnings but the cost of insuring the company's debt against default has expanded to new highs.

The negativity echoed in Canadian markets where the information technology sector moved sharply lower and weighed on the index.

On the political front, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney stated yesterday that the tariffs imposed by Trump upended a decades-old trade relationship with the U.S. and has put businesses in Canada under a cloud of uncertainty.

Along with Ontario Premier Doug Ford, Carney announced a $6.20 billion plan to support steelmakers, automakers and critical mineral development in Ontario.

On the economic front, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business Barometer long-term index, which measures 12-month business expectations, increased to 50 in October from 48.5 in September, nearing neutral territory.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that producer prices in Canada increased 2.00% month-on-month in September, accelerating from a revised 1.20% increase in August.

On a year-on-year basis, producer prices increased 14.50% in September over the same month last year.

The Bank of Canada is set to announce its latest decision on interest rates on October 28. In its September 2 announcement, the central bank held the key rates at 2.25%. The BoC has kept the key interest rate unchanged for a year.

With inflation hovering around 3.00% and energy prices elevated, traders are split on the decision while a section of analysts are betting on around 80% odds of a quarter-basis point rate hike.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Communication Services (3.93%), Real Estate (2.84%), Industrials (2.33%), Consumer Staples (2.11%), and Consumer Discretionary (1.61%).

Among the individual stocks, Telus Corporation (5.01%), Rogers Communications Inc (4.08%), BCE Inc (3.63%), Firstservice Corporation (7.41%), and Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (5.66%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were IT (1.63%), Energy (1.72%), and Materials (5.62%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (12.04%), Blackberry Limited (9.08%), Shopify Inc (3.48%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (11.29%), and Aya Gold and Silver Inc (10.50%) were the notable losers.

Mullen Group Ltd (11.50%) and Waste Connections Inc (9.52%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.