Canadian Stocks Slump Amid Threats Of U.S.-Canada Standoff, Profit-Taking

(RTTNews) - Retreating from yesterday's record high, Canadian stocks moved sharply lower on Tuesday as the U.S. intensified its push for taking over Greenland, while Canada reiterated its commitment to support the Arctic territory, raising concerns of a possible escalation in the already-fractured bilateral ties.

In addition, traders resorted to booking profits from yesterday's record high gains.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded below the flatline throughout the session before settling at 32,750.28, down by 340.68 points (or 1.03%).

Two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Showing no signs of backing down from taking over Greenland, U.S. President Donald Trump posted an image on his social media platform, Truth Social depicting Greenland as a part of the U.S. territory. The Arctic region is currently under the ownership of Denmark, which has vehemently opposed any "takeover" attempts.

Trump also shared an image (possibly AI-altered) showing Canada also belonging to the U.S.

Amid criticism of his efforts, Trump threatened eight European nations with a new 10% tariff from February 1. These nations would suffer an additional 25% tariff by June 1 if the stalemate is not resolved by then.

EU leaders dubbed the tariff threats as a bid to "blackmail" the nations.

The World Economic Forum began in the Alpine town of Davos in Switzerland yesterday.

Trump is expected to deliver his keynote address on Wednesday. The meeting ends on January 23.

The Trump administration slapped Canada with 35% tariffs, halted all trade talks with Canada, and later hinted at walking out of the Canada-United States-Mexico trade deal which is up for renewal.

Hence, pledging to double non-U.S. exports over the next decade, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's administration is leaving no efforts to reduce its reliance on the U.S. though still 70% of Canadian exports are sent to the U.S.

After a high-stakes stop in China for four days where he met Chinese President Xi Jinping to reset the strained trade ties between the two countries (cutting deals on electric vehicles and farm products), Carney visited Qatar to meet the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani where he secured a sweeping partnership in commercial and defense cooperation, and finally headed for Davos.

In his first speech in the WEF, Carney asserted that Canada stands firm with Greenland and added that Canada opposes tariffs over the Greenland issue.

Without naming Trump, Carney also emphasized that "great powers" are using economic integration "as weapons" and called upon "middle powers" to unite and act together.

Markets are waiting to see Trump's reaction to Carney's remarks.

On the economic front, the day was uneventful for Canada without any significant data release.

The Bank of Canada's latest Business Outlook Survey, conducted in the last quarter of 2025 indicated that business sentiments are subdued though the fears of a recession have decreased.

Yesterday, Statistics Canada data revealed that the annual pace of inflation rose to 2.40% in December though core inflation continued to cool.

Several analysts expect Bank of Canada to hold the interest rates currently with the central bank's next meeting on monetary policy coming up in a week's time.

In the U.S., data released by the Automatic Data Processing revealed that the private employers added an average of 8,000 jobs per week for the four weeks ending December 27, down from an average gain of 11,250 in the previous period.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Energy (1.06%), Financials (1.47%), Healthcare (1.74%), Real Estate (1.87%), Industrials (2.30%), and IT (3.95%).

Among the individual stocks, Dye & Durham Ltd (10.13%), Shopify Inc (6.58%), CGI Group Inc (5.13%), Ats Corp (7.05%), Cae Inc (4.61%), and Curaleaf Holdings Inc (4.43%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (1.89%) and Utilities (0.05%).

Among the individual stocks, Transalta Corp (3.24%), G Mining Ventures Corp (10.75%), Orla Mining Ltd (10.72%), Centerra Gold Inc (8.18%), and Aya Gold and Silver Inc (7.32%) were the prominent gainers.