Canadian Stocks Slump Amid Uncertainty Over U.S. Strategy To Resolve Iran Conflict

(RTTNews) - Partially shedding the gains from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks tumbled on Thursday with several major market sectors ending negatively as investors adopted a "wait and watch" approach to see how the Trump administration plans to resolve the U.S.-Iran standoff.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost momentum and traded firmly negative throughout the rest of the session before settling at 35,605.27, down by 736.13 points (or 2.03%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, three sectors posted gains today, with the Communications sector leading the pack.

Before the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, citing credible sources, leading media outlets reported that the U.S. was preparing to conduct a large-scale attack on Iran after the elections.

With support from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey, Qatar carried out hectic parleying between the U.S. and Iran, presenting several proposals for both nations to arrive at a framework for negotiations and later end all issues that led to the hostilities through a diplomatic process.

The election results that came in yesterday threw a surprise with a huge lead for the Democrat party candidates in both the houses of Congress, i.e., the Senate and the House of Representatives.

In addition, the Democrats gained an upper hand in the elections held for Governors of a few states.

U.S. President Donald Trump conceded that the U.S. war with Iran partly led to the large-scale defeat of the Republican candidates.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance messaged through social media platform X that the Iran war pushed Republican voters to vote for the Democratic party candidates.

Hence, traders predicted that U.S. forces may withdraw from Iran. Consequently, crude oil prices went into a tailspin yesterday. With lowered inflation concerns, Canadian stocks soared.

However, the markets turned more cautious today, as experts decoded the possible options Trump could adopt on Iran.

Trump could completely withdraw U.S. troops from the region and push for negotiations in which case, Iran could make more demands, seeing Trump's midterm election loss as a weakness.

Otherwise, Trump could extend the ongoing naval blockade and economic sanctions against Iran for an indefinite period and exert more pressure on Iran. However, this may take a longer time to yield results.

Finally, with an intention to end the war that he started, as reported by several agencies prior to elections, Trump may order a renewal of attacks which could become devastating for the gulf region.

Either way, the Strait of Hormuz reopening could take more time than anticipated.

Crude oil prices bounced today, partly offsetting the losses from yesterday's nosedive.

With concerns of inflation returning, investors adopted a cautious stance.

Aside from the oil-associated inflation concerns, Canadian business houses are battling the recent tariffs imposed by Trump in August.

Prior to the elections, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney claimed that discussions on bilateral trade talks are ongoing. In addition, Trump remarked that a deal with Canada is coming soon that would largely benefit U.S. farmers.

Following yesterday's debacle, economists are of the view that the Trump administration may handle the issue in a more flexible manner, making it easier for Canada to strike a bilateral trade deal.

Today, the attention of economists shifted to Carney's budget presentation.

On the economic data front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases today.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Communication Services (2.47%), Materials (0.38%), and Utilities (0.09%).

Among the individual stocks, BCE Inc (4.58%), Quebecor Inc (4.36%), Telus Corporation (2.33%), Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation (8.53%), Oceanagold Corporation (6.47%), and Allied Gold Corporation (6.35%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (1.88%), Energy (2.45%), Consumer Discretionary (2.89%), Financials (3.19%), and IT (3.77%).

Among the individual stocks, Russel Metals (13.62%), Hammond Power Solutions Inc (8.91%), Bombardier Inc (8.42%), Aecon Group Inc (5.91%), Celestica Inc (12.66%), and Lightspeed Commerce Inc (9.60%) were the notable losers.