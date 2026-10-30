Canadian Stocks Slump As Middle East Tensions Push Inflation Concerns Higher

(RTTNews) - Erasing the gains from earlier in the week, Canadian stocks tumbled on Friday due to the increasing threat of re-escalation in the Middle East following Iran's silence on a call for discussions by U.S. Vice President JD Vance amid reports of U.S. planning a large-scale attack on Iran after the November midterm elections.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 35,620.03, down by 629.00 points (or 1.74%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, three sectors posted gains today, with the communication services sector leading the pack.

In an interview with Kansas City radio station KCMO, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that the war with Iran is going to get wrapped up soon and added that the U.S. needs a guarantee that Iran will never have a nuclear weapon.

However, Trump did not say how the war would end as efforts to bring Iran to the negotiating table are ongoing while both sides are also preparing for an exchange of attacks.

Reuters reported that mediators from Qatar are in Iran again with a revised proposal to finalize an agreement between the U.S. and Iran for preliminary discussions.

On Sunday, Qatar presented a draft peace proposal to Iran, but Iran reportedly rejected the proposal as containing a lot of unacceptable terms.

With support from Egypt, Turkey, and Saudi Arabia, Qatar is spearheading the efforts to prevent the U.S.-Iran conflict from escalating further and facilitate a dialogue process.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance had written a letter to Iran's top military leadership, urging Iran to come for a preliminary discussion to arrive at a framework for negotiations. Vance's efforts are seen as a last-minute effort to avert a broader escalation in the gulf.

Along with the Israeli military, U.S. forces are preparing for a short but intensive campaign against Iran once the midterm elections in the U.S. are over next week.

The attacks are planned with an intention to disable Iran's capability to recoup its forces and strike back at U.S. bases as well as ships travelling across the Strait of Hormuz, and thereby compel the nation to return for negotiations.

Iran's Foreign Minister stated that Iran can defend itself well though it is not averse to giving diplomacy a chance. Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei asserted that Iranian delegations must ensure its conditions are met in any dialogue process.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the Commander of United States Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper briefed Trump on the available military options on Iran.

Market participants are worried about a possible expansive war as Iran has not yet responded to Vance's outreach.

Besides these, the Canadian economy is battling ways to balance the impact of the U.S.-imposed tariffs.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that the Canadian economy has possibly contracted by 0.10% month-on-month in September. The declines in manufacturing, mining, quarrying, and oil and gas extraction were partially offset by the gains in utilities and wholesale trade.

Based on the preliminary September data, GDP is expected to have expanded by 0.30% in Q3, following a growth of 0.80% in Q2.

Doubts about the enormous amount of investments that U.S. technology majors are spending for building artificial intelligence infrastructures weighed on tech stocks in the U.S. The fall was accelerated by earnings results of tech companies that came in softer than expected.

As a result, the tech sector slumped today and the Canadian IT sector reflected the trend.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Communication Services (2.06%), Energy (1.71%), and Consumer Staples (0.95%).

Among the individual stocks, Rogers Communications Inc (3.39%), Telus Corporation (2.40%), Imperial Oil (5.37%), Advantage Energy Ltd (5.12%), and Birchcliff Energy Ltd (3.36%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (1.24%), Financials (1.59%), Healthcare (2.79%), IT (2.97%), and Materials (4.84%).

Among the individual stocks, Aris Mining Corporation (9.29%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (9.13%), Lundin Mining Corp (8.46%), Perpetua Resources Corp (8.11%), Blackberry Limited (8.56%), and Firan Technology Group Corp (8.50%) were the notable losers.

Methanex Corp (13.76%) and TMX Group Limited (5.28%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.