(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks tumbled on Thursday as investors turned cautious amid increasing concerns of possible U.S. attacks on Iran that renewed oil-linked inflation worries.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index quickly lost momentum and fell below the flatline. Unable to recover, the index traded negatively throughout the rest of the session before settling at 34,028.73, down by 549.32 points (or 1.59%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, only the communication services sector posted gains today.

Concerns of re-escalation in the gulf gripped the markets.

Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump announced calling off plans to send U.S. Vice President JD Vance to conduct face-to-face negotiations with the hardline faction of the Iranian regime.

Mocking Iran, Trump claimed that the days when the U.S. had to wait to seek a deal with Iran are over and asserted that the U.S. is not in need of any deal.

Bringing the number of aircraft carriers docked in the Middle East to three, U.S. naval forces brought in the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, sparking tensions.

Yesterday, Trump stated in an interview with Fox News that there are signs that Iran may be developing biological and chemical weapons.

Separately, the New York Times reported that pressured by Israel, the U.S. is planning new strikes on Iran.

Today, offering backing to Trump in his war with Iran, Senate Republicans rejected legislation directing Trump to end the war with Iran or obtain Congress' approval to continue the war.

In Canada, Statistics Canada today revealed that producer prices increased by 0.3% month-on-month in October, easing from a downwardly revised 1.5% increase in the previous month and below market expectations of a 0.0% rise. On an annual basis, producer prices in Canada increased 14.5% in September over the same month in the previous year.

In the U.S., the latest minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting in October showed that all participants had voiced support for increasing interest rates in the coming months.

In particular, the policymakers were concerned about the possible threat to the economy in the event of the current hyper-spending in building artificial intelligence architectures by technology majors backfires and leads to massive job losses.

Due to expectations of a rate hike in December, gold prices slumped. As a result, the Canadian materials sector tumbled sharply, with mining stocks taking a beating.

Yesterday, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Summit in Shenzhen, China, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney met with U.S. President Donald Trump. The two leaders spoke for nearly 20 minutes.

A readout that was published after the meeting merely stated that the two leaders agreed to continue the work to reach a mutually beneficial trade agreement and to stay in close contact.

Hours later, Carney stated that though Canada is seeking to make a deal with the U.S., if the U.S. is not interested, they are busy.

Citing sources, CBC News reported that rather than trying to forge a full deal, Canada is seeking to arrive at an interim arrangement on bilateral trade with the U.S. by the end of the year.

Earlier on Tuesday, Carney met with Chinese President Xi Jinping, with China agreeing to drop tariffs on about $400 million of Canadian pork and seafood.

The communication sector (4.22%) was the only major sector that gained in today's trading.

Among the individual stocks, Telus Corporation (13.72%), Quebecor Inc (7.53%), Headwater Exploration Inc (3.79%), and Allied Properties REIT (2.04%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (1.39%), Healthcare (1.64%), Consumer Discretionary (1.66%), Materials (2.87%), and IT (3.27%).

Among the individual stocks, Mda Space Ltd (3.85%), WSP Global Inc (3.32%), Ats Corporation (3.14%), Coveo Solutions Inc (7.84%), Shopify Inc (5.22%), and Constellation Software Inc (4.31%) were the notable losers.