(RTTNews) - Adding to the gains from two previous sessions, Canadian stocks surged on Friday supported by a sharp surge in the materials sector due to a rebound in gold prices as well as a recovery in technology stocks that pushed the information technology sector higher.

After opening much higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 34,839.87, up by 412.99 points (or 1.20%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, ten sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Today in the U.S., the equity markets reopened for a shortened session on Black Friday. Of note, markets remained closed yesterday on account of Thanksgiving Day holiday.

After the recent sell-off in technology stocks, today investors bought shares of companies connected to artificial intelligence.

Widespread upside movement was seen in the shares of Anthropic, Meta Platforms, SpaceX, Amazon, Microsoft, and Alphabet. In addition, semiconductor manufacturing firms climbed sharply.

Media reports stating that two Chinese firms, Shanghai Shuoyao and Shanghai Kezhan, installed Nvidia Corp's Blackwell semiconductors in a Shanghai data center caused a decline in Nvidia shares.

Over the past few weeks, investors continued to worry about the excessive spendings by big U.S. tech companies in artificial intelligence which weighed on the IT stocks.

Speaking to soldiers at his residence in Florida, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed that victory over Iran is already at hand and added that the war with Iran will be over when he feels it must end.

Trump remarked that he wanted to give one more chance to Iranian regime to be smart and strike a peace deal with the U.S. However, Trump expressed doubts if the present rulers would take the offer.

Last week, Trump categorically stated that he was not going to rush with any plans on Iran until January 1.

Days before, Trump's administration imposed fresh tariffs on several countries including China, Japan, India, and the European Union members. The move follows an investigation by the U.S. administration on the unfair trade practices by these nations.

The U.S. contends that these nations subsidized their domestic industries heavily to increase their output, and export the products to the U.S. markets, leaving the U.S. manufacturers at a disadvantage.

However, the U.S. taxes exempted Canada. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney called it a good news.

According to the Minister for Canada-U.S. Trade Dominic LeBlanc, the bilateral trade negotiations are set to re-commence by next week.

In an interview with CNBC on November 25, U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer admitted that any U.S. deal should have to accommodate the needs of Canada as well.

Greer remarked that the talks are stuck on a few pressure points that includes autos, steel, and aluminium sectors. Since June 2025, Canada's steel and aluminium exports have faced 50% levies.

In his quest to explore marketplaces outside the U.S., on November 17, Carney and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to extend and expand an already reached preliminary trade deal.

The U.S.-Iran war is set to enter its tenth month. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed by Iran.

The U.S. and Iran have been issuing conflicting statements over the control of the Strait of Hormuz. The supply disruption has pushed oil prices higher and central banks globally are battling to contain interest rates.

Economists are of the view that the Bank of Canada might institute another rate hike in December. The central bank increased the rates at its October meeting.

On Tuesday, speaking at the Economic Club of Canada in Toronto, the Governor of Bank of Canada Tiff Macklem warned that inflation could accelerate next year as a result of oil prices. Macklem anticipated more pass-through to consumers in 2027 which will add to inflation.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (4.63%), IT (2.48%), Healthcare (1.12%), Industrials (0.68%), Energy (0.42%), and Financials (0.15%).

Among the individual stocks, Seabridge Gold Inc (10.29%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (9.79%), Skeena Resources Limited (9.51%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (9.48%), Shopify Inc (4.86%), and Blackberry Limited (4.82%) were the prominent gainers.

Consumer Staples (1.01%) was the only major sector that lost in today's trading.

Among the individual stocks, Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (1.68%), Empire Company Limited (1.57%), Loblaw CO (1.17%), The North West Company Inc (1.10%), and Metro Inc (1.02%) were the notable losers.