Canadian Stocks Surge As Prospects Of U.S.-Iran Truce Overshadowed Fresh U.S. Tariff Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks soared on Tuesday reversing the slide from yesterday's session as investors' confidence received a boost amid reports on the prospects of a U.S.-Iran ceasefire through intermediaries which dimmed the concerns about the impact of fresh U.S. tariffs.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 35,369.08, up by 408.76 points (or 1.17%).

Six of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the Materials sector leading the pack.

Yesterday, accusing Canada of discriminating against U.S. automobiles, alcohol, and dairy products, U.S. President Donald Trump issued an executive order imposing a whopping 50% tarifs on a range of Canadian imports into the U.S. The levies are set to take effect on August 19.

The tariffs which are imposed under Section 338 of the Trade Act of 1930 exclude energy products, potash, fish, and critical minerals.

Many goods exported to the U.S. through Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement for free trade, now fall under the new taxation.

On July 1, the U.S. administration announced its refusal to renew the CUSMA pact in its current form and instead opted to extend it with mandatory annual reviews until 2036.

This move constrained Canadian exporters to be ready to tweak their prices throughout their supply channels every year.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney assured that his government would support the country's workers, businesses, and families. Carney also stated that he agreed to intensify negotiations with the U.S.

The latest tariff threat is expected to increase the economic uncertainty within Canada and hit around 5% of Canadian exports to the U.S.

Experts are of the view that U.S. intends to use these high-tariff imposition as a negotiating tool for trade talks.

Yesterday, Reuters reported that Iran is considering a proposal from mediators for a 10-day ceasefire aimed to revive the U.S.-Iran Memorandum of Understanding signed on June 17 which now stands inactive after both nations resumed trading attacks.

In this connection, Iran's Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni arrived in Pakistan where he met Pakistan's Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir and held closed-door negotiations. Later, Momeni had consultations with Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The closure of the Strait of Hormuz and the resulting decline in shipping traffic across the strait has disrupted oil and energy trade supply. Global economies are struggling to manage the oil-linked inflation.

With the U.S. national average price of gasoline jumping above 4% and Iranian economy getting worse day by day, experts are of the view that the U.S. and Iran may soon reconcile and return to peace talks.

It was an uneventful day for Canada on the domestic front with no significant data release.

Recent numbers from Statistics Canada indicated that inflation fell 0.40%, down to 2.80% in June from 3.20% in May. Taking out gas prices from the equation, inflation was unchanged from May through June.

Bank of Canada kept the key lending rate at 2.25% in its last meeting. Economists are expecting the central bank to hold around the same rates for the rest of the year as underlying pressures are subdued.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (5.02%), Energy (2.16%), IT (0.77%), Financials (0.40%), Industrials (0.27%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.27%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (11.12%), Discovery Mining Ltd (10.49%), Hudbay Minerals Inc (10.47%), Trekor Metals Limited (10.23%), Eldorado Gold Corporation (10.18%), and Vermilion Energy Inc (4.96%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare (0.04%), Utilities (0.16%), Communication Services (0.31%), Real Estate (0.38%), and Consumer Staples (0.69%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (3.48%), Emera Incorporated (1.10%), Cogeco Communications Inc (1.54%), Empire Company Limited (1.83%), and Saputo Inc (1.25%) were the notable losers.