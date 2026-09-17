Canadian Stocks Surge As Signs Of Easing U.S.-Iran Standoff Lower Inflationary Concerns

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks soared on Thursday, offsetting the losses from the two previous sessions as market sentiments received a boost after Middle East tensions lowered and crude oil prices tumbled following U.S. President Donald Trump's message that the war with Iran is moving towards the end.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 35,874.26, up by 382.99 points (or 1.08%).

Nine of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Last week, Trump stated that the U.S. war with Iran would end soon after the midterm elections in the U.S. are over. Concerns increased as the message was interpreted by traders as possibly indicating that the conflict could drag on until November.

Reducing the escalation threats, today Trump stated that the U.S. is hopefully towards the end of its war with Iran. Trump repeated his claim that Iran wants to make a deal with the U.S. and stressed that the U.S. heard it from Iran directly.

Further, citing three officials, Axios reported that Trump is set to hold a meeting with the leaders from the Gulf in New York next Tuesday to discuss further steps in the U.S. war with Iran. The meeting is also reportedly aimed at seeking ideas on what strategy the U.S. should adopt in a post-war scenario.

Yesterday, matching the expectations of market participants, at the conclusion of its two-day meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the U.S. Federal Reserve raised its target interest rate by 25 basis point to the 3.75% to 4.00% range.

Executing the first rate-hike in three years, the Fed cited persisting energy price growth and recent stronger-than expected inflation data as the reasons for its decision.

The Bank of Canada maintained its benchmark interest rate unchanged at 2.25% at its last meeting.

The minutes of the central bank's board discussion revealed that senior policymakers have concurred that if higher fuel costs spill over to prices of goods and services, a rate increase would be inevitable.

Easing crude oil supply concerns led to a slump in crude oil prices, which pushed gold prices higher.

The sharp decline in crude oil prices lowered inflationary pressures, and as a result, momentum increased in the Canadian markets.

Saudi Arabia has begun to offer loadings of crude oil to Asian refiners via ship-to-ship (STS) transfer off Oman's Sohar port.

In addition, Aramco is vigorously carrying out repairs on the East-West pipeline with a target to restore full production in around six weeks. The pipeline through which Saudi Arabia bypassed the Strait of Hormuz for exporting its output came under attack last week.

The Iran-backed Houthi militants of Yemen who were behind the attacks have advanced further to seek control of the Bab el-Mandeb Strait in the Red Sea.

Following the ongoing tariff war with the U.S., Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney stepped up his efforts to explore marketplaces away from the U.S.

Last week, Carney sought a "unique alliance" with the European Union without becoming a member.

Yesterday, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen supported Carney's plan for making Canada the first associate member of the European Union.

Trump warned that if the move intends to cause a disadvantage to the U.S., the U.S. will hit Europe heavily with tariffs.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed that producer prices in Canada increased 1.30% month-on-month in August, accelerating from a downwardly revised 0.30% increase in July, contrasting with market expectations of a flat reading. On an year-on-year basis, the producer prices increased 12.40%.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (3.40%), Utilities (1.17%), Energy (0.75%), Financials (0.70%), Healthcare (0.67%), and Industrials (0.65%).

Among the individual stocks, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (10.61%), Discovery Mining Ltd (9.95%), Silvercorp Metals Inc (9.03%), Montage Gold Corp (8.62%), Vizsla Silver Corp (8.54%), Aya Gold and Silver Inc (7.75%), and Atco Ltd (3.83%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Discretionary (0.63%) and Communication Services (1.17%).

Among the individual stocks, Rogers Communications Inc (2.21%), Quebecor Inc (1.58%), BCE Inc (1.05%), Restaurant Brands International Inc (2.28%), Dollarama Inc (1.04%), and Maple Leaf Foods (1.47%) were the notable losers.