Canadian Stocks Surge As U.S. Election Results Induce Positivity Among Traders

(RTTNews) - Erasing the losses from yesterday's session, Canadian stocks soared on Wednesday as markets reacted positively after the Democrats secured a major victory over the Republicans in the U.S. midterm elections. With the shift in Congress, traders expect more resistance to the current administration's plans to prolong the conflict with Iran as well as on tariffs.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly positive throughout the session before settling at 36,341.40, up by 809.12 points (or 2.28%).

Out of the 11 major market sectors, nine sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

In the U.S., the results of the midterm elections that were held yesterday indicated a clean sweep for the Democratic party, both in the Senate and the House of Representatives.

While 218 seats are required to secure a majority, Democrats are projected to win more than 258 seats, well-beyond the threshold.

In the Senate, surprisingly, Democrats seized seven seats, including Iowa, Kansas, Ohio, Maine, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Texas.

By January, the elected candidates will take control of both the houses.

Aside from the Congressional seats, Democrats also grabbed Georgia, Iowa, Nevada, Ohio, and Texas in the governor race.

Among an array of reasons attributed to the Democrats' decisive victory, experts are of the view that three main factors played in.

First, the rising inflation due to oil and energy supply disruption and its effect on the economy. Secondly, the credit crunch faced by households due to the price increases and counter-tariffs on the U.S. imports by several countries. And third, the frustratingly prolonged U.S.-Iran war.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump slapped as high as 50% tariffs on Canadian imports after several months of discussions by negotiators from both countries to arrive at a bilateral trade deal collapsed.

This prompted Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to impose counter-tariffs on several U.S. imports.

Trump began a war with Iran in late February, jointly with Israeli forces, which is now in its ninth month with no concrete resolution in sight.

Both nations have been rejecting the proposals from each other passed on through regional mediators. As a result, the Strait of Hormuz continues to remain closed.

With today's victory, experts are of the view that Trump may be forced to adopt a reconciliatory approach with Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei remarked that the U.S. attitude towards Iran will not change and stated that the nation is on high alert to counter any renewed strikes.

Khamenei also warned that Iran's response, in case of an aggression, would be on a larger magnitude.

Other prominent leaders in Iran have commented that the loss of Republican party is proof that U.S. citizens are against the war with Iran. However, some feel that Trump could try to hide the election losses by commencing a military campaign against Iran.

Data released by Statistics Canada today revealed a trade surplus of CAD 5.4 billion in September, the highest since May, widening from the revised CAD 5 billion of the prior month.

While exports edged up 0.20% to CAD 78.55 billion in September following a revised 3.20% increase in August, imports fell 0.30% to CAD 73.2 billion in September, following a 2.20% decline in August.

The S&P Global Canada Composite Purchasing Managers' Index declined to 48.10 in October from 48.70 in September, marking its fifth consecutive month below the neutral 50 threshold, signalling a steep decline in private-sector business conditions.

Services PMI Business Activity Index edged down to 48.10 in October from 48.30 in September.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (7.34%), Consumer Discretionary (5.11%), Communication Services (3.22%), Financials (3.05%), and Consumer Staples (2.18%).

Among the individual stocks, Discovery Mining Ltd (15.28%), G Mining Ventures Corp (13.97%), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (13.46%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (12.18%), and Brp Inc (7.72%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare and Energy (6.20%).

Among the individual stocks, Curaleaf Holdings Inc (5.83%), Vermillion Energy Inc (13.54%), Enerflex Ltd (12.90%), Spartan Delta Corp (9.57%), Ces Energy Solutions Corp (9.44%), and Headwater Exploration Inc (9.02%) were the notable losers.