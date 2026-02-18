|
18.02.2026 22:25:06
Canadian Stocks Surge To New Record Closing High
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks moved sharply higher during trading on Wednesday, more than offsetting the modest pullback seen in the previous session.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index surged early in the session and remained firmly positive throughout the day before ending the day at a new record closing high of 33,389.73, up 493.18 points or 1.5 percent.
The rally on Bay Street partly reflected substantial strength among tech stocks, with the S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index spiking by 3.9 percent.
Gold stocks also moved sharply higher along with the price of the precious metal, driving the S&P/TSX Global Gold Index up by 2.9 percent.
With the price of crude oil skyrocketing, energy stocks also saw significant strength, as reflected by the 2.3 percent surge by the S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index.
The sharp increase by gold and crude oil prices came amid renewed concerns about Iran after U.S. Vice President JD Vance said Iran failed to address core U.S. demands in nuclear talks earlier this week.
"In some ways it went well, they agreed to meet afterwards," Vance told Fox News. "But in other ways it is very clear that the president has set some red lines that the Iranians are not yet willing to actually acknowledge and work through."
Vance also said U.S. President Donald Trump reserves the right to use military force if diplomacy fails, noting, "We do have a very powerful military — the president has shown a willingness to use it."
Consumer discretionary, industrials and healthcare stocks also turned in strong performances on the day, while modest weakness was visible among utilities stocks.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow geht höher aus dem Handel -- ATX schließt fester -- DAX schlussendlich im Plus -- Nikkei legt letztlich zu - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten Gewinne zur Wochenmitte. Die Wall Street zeigte sich von ihrer positiven Seite. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zog zur Wochenmitte an.