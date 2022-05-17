Canadian Stocks Surging Higher Again; Resources, Healthcare Shares Among Top Gainers

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are up firmly in positive territory on Tuesday, extending gains to a third straight session on bargain hunting and slightly easing concerns about global growth thanks to encouraging data from the U.S. and Europe.

Higher commodity prices have triggered hectic buying at several counters in energy and materials sections. Stocks from healthcare, industrials, consumer discretionary and financials sectors are among the other prominent gainers.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,514.61 earlier in the session, is up 226.02 points or 1.12% at 20,432.43, and is well set to end on a strong note once again.

Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO), up 5%, is the top gainer in the Health Care Index. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) are up 4.8% and 4.3%, respectively. Sienna Senior Living (SIA.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Cronos Group (CRON.TO) and Bausch Health Companies (BHC.TO) are gaining 2 to 3%.

Energy stocks Birchcliff Energy (BIR.TO), Arc Resources (ARX.TO), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO), Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO), Tourmaline Oil (TOU.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO) and MEG Energy (MEG.TO) are up 3 to 5.3%.

In the materials section, First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Canfor Corp (CFP.TO), Ero Copper (ERO.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Methanex Corp (MX.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO) and Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) are gaining 4 to 6%.

In the financials space, CDN Western Bank (CWB.TO), Sun Life Financial (SLF.TO), Manulife Financial (MFL.TO), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO), Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO) are moving up 1 to 2.5%.