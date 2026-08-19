Canadian Stocks Tick Higher After Trump Pauses Tariff Imposition For Three Days

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ended roughly flat on Wednesday, incrementally offsetting the losses from previous three sessions, as investors welcomed the pause on U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods for three days with cautious optimism while gold-linked materials sector skyrocketed following a surge in gold prices, lifting the index.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost momentum early in the session and turned lower to slip into negative territory. Managing to gain ground towards the end of the session, the index turned positive before settling at 36,401.79, up by 33.86 points (or 0.09%).

Seven of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the materials sector leading the pack.

Late Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced through Truth Social that based on reports that Canada and the U.S. have come up with a deal on bilateral trade, he had paused the imposition of 50% tariffs on Canada for a three-day period. The pause, however, is subject to the finalization of documents.

The planned levies announced by Trump early in July were set to kick in from August 19 but were halted after both nations reached a last-minute agreement, less than a couple of hours before the sanctions were to go into effect.

Accusing Canada of offering a discriminatory treatment against the U.S. imports, Trump unveiled a 50% tariff on several Canadian exports to the U.S., ranging from hockey sticks, plywood, cement, and wine to tongue depressors.

Between them, Canada and the U.S., sold around $880 billion worth of goods and services last year. Bilateral discussions to address mutual trade issues are still going on in Washington.

With Trump's announcement coming in the nick of time, market sentiments received a boost as the three-day pause offers a little more time for negotiations.

Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney stated that though significant headway has been made, key works remain to be done.

Investors are awaiting to see how things develop in this short, three-day window.

The Middle East crisis continues without any breakthrough as the efforts to bring the U.S. and Iran to negotiating table have stonewalled with both the nations hardening their stance.

After the June 17 Memorandum of Understanding signed between both the nations, which offered a 60-day ceasefire window, lapsed on Monday, Trump refused to extend the truce agreement.

Posting an image of the Hormuz region showing it as a new U.S. territory, yesterday through Truth Social, Trump announced that the U.S. is not holding any talks with Iran currently and no negotiations have been slated either.

Declaring again that the Strait of Hormuz is open and operative, Trump asserted that it is free of sea mines planted by Iran. However, Iran denied Trump's claims and repeated that it is in full control of the seaway.

With the prevailing uncertainty, shipping traffic across the strait is decreasing day by day, sending oil prices higher.

It was an uneventful day for Canada on the economic front with no specific data releases.

Investors also parsed the minutes of meeting from July month U.S. Federal Open Market Committee's monetary policy discussions which showed that many of the policymakers are of the view that policy tightening would be necessary if inflation does not decline.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Materials (6.97%), Real Estate (1.24%), Healthcare (0.85%), Communication Services (0.66%), and Consumer Discretionary (0.53%).

Among the individual stocks, Novagold Res Inc (13.19%), Endeavour Silver Corp (12.89%), First Majestic Silver Corp (12.07%), Discovery Mining Ltd (11.91%), Lundin Gold Inc (11.74%), Aris Mining Corporation (11.02%), and Ssr Mining Inc (10.95%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (0.06%), Utilities (0.21%), Energy (0.60%), and Financials (2.70%).

Among the individual stocks, Bank of Montreal (4.44%), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (3.69%), Toronto-Dominion Bank (3.53%), Bank of Nova Scotia (3.31%), Royal Bank of Canada (3.15%), and Enerflex Ltd (5.79%) were the notable losers.