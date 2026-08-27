Canadian Stocks Tick Higher Amid Canada-U.S. Trade War, U.S.-Iran Standoff

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks ended nearly flat on Thursday as investors analyzed the long-term effects of Canada-U.S. tariff war. Further, inflation concerns renewed following a surge in crude oil prices with no clear solution to the U.S.-Iran conflict in sight.

After opening lower than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index gained ground but soon slipped into negative territory. However, after remaining volatile, it staged a recovery at the end of the session to settle at 36,834.25, up by 20.60 points (or 0.06%).

Three of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

In a major escalation, on Tuesday, Canada announced a massive $19.94 billion retaliatory tariff package to match the duties imposed by the U.S., dollar for dollar.

The Canadian government's moves came in as a strong response to the 50% tariffs slapped on Canadian imports by the U.S. government after bilateral trade negotiations to avert these tariffs collapsed last Friday.

These new levies take effect from September 8, and are imposed at 15%, 25%, and 50% across more than 700 U.S. products that enter Canada.

Along with this, Canada unveiled a relief package for domestic workers and businesses to cushion them from the trade shock with the assistance amounting to nearly $5.40 billion.

U.S. President Donald Trump declared another 50% levy on Canadian automobiles, auto parts, and trucks exported to the U.S. However, these duties kick in only from January 1, 2027.

Canadian and the U.S. production networks are linked closely, especially in automotive, energy grids, structural metals, and agriculture. Hence, tariffs imposed by both nations will weigh on each other's domestic production lines.

Economists caution that the chances of Canada entering a recession over the next 12 months increased from 25% to 30%.

Traders are pricing in on the chances for a deal as there is a four-month window, well enough for extensive negotiations.

It was an uneventful day for Canada on the economic front with no significant data releases.

On Monday, the U.S. administration announced an extensive economic embargo on Iran aimed at cutting off all global funding channels offering lifeline to Iran's economy.

Dismissing these threats, Iran announced reaching a deal with Oman over the joint management of shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran warned that full reopening of the strait will not happen unless the U.S. fulfils its commitments.

Due to the U.S.-Iran faceoff, the Strait of Hormuz is shut, leaving the crude oil prices to soar, and renewing oil-linked inflation concerns.

Today, Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani arrived in Iran, raising expectations of a fresh dialogue process between the U.S. and Iran to end their hostilities.

Investors are awaiting the speech by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh tomorrow at the Jackson Hole Symposium for insights on Fed's assessment of the U.S. economy.

Today in the U.S., Nvidia shares climbed following strong earnings report, sending other chipmaker stocks higher, and technology sector soared. The Canadian IT sector mirrored the surge.

On the business front, Royal Bank of Canada reported its Q3 2026 earnings. The net income came in at CAD 6 billion, up 11% year over year. Revenue stood at CAD 18.54 billion, up 9% year over year. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was CAD 2.48, up 11% year over year.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (2.74%), Materials (0.96%), and Energy (0.82%).

Among the individual stocks, Blackberry Limited (10.83%), Firan Technology Group Corp (4.12%), Descartes Sys (3.77%), Coveo Solutions Inc (3.53%), Abrasive Resource Corp (55.4%), and Aya Gold and Silver Inc (5.35%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Healthcare (1.46%), Consumer Staples (1.04%), Consumer Discretionary (1.03%), Utilities (0.76%), Financials (0.62%), and Communication Services (0.46%).

Among the individual stocks, Bausch Health Companies Inc (3.21%), Loblaw CO (1.37%), Artizia Inc (3.19%), Atco Ltd (2.11%), EQB Inc (6.59%), and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (2.84%) were the notable losers.