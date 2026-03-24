Canadian Stocks Tick Higher Amid Conflicting Reports On U.S.-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - Extending yesterday's gains, Canadian stocks inched higher on Tuesday as investors weighed escalating Middle East tension against U.S. President Donald Trump's assurance on diplomatic measures to end the war soon which rendered a fragile optimism.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost ground early in the session but regained momentum later to trade above the flatline throughout the rest of the session before settling at 31,941.59, up by 57.78 points (or 0.18%).

Five of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the energy sector leading the pack.

The war in the gulf, which began on February 28 following U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran and Iran's retaliation, entered day number twenty-five.

On Monday, Trump claimed via a social media post that the U.S. and Iran were engaged in negotiations over the weekend to resolve issues related to hostilities and remarked that the talks were "very good and productive."

To give diplomacy a chance, Trump also added that he has ordered the U.S. forces not to conduct any attack on Iran's power and energy infrastructures for a five-day period, subject to the success of the diplomatic meetings and discussions.

However, Iran's news outlets (Fars and Mehr) denied any ongoing discussions between the U.S. and Iran.

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Trump reiterated his claim that Iran wanted a deal badly.

Despite the conflicting narratives, Trump's message was sufficient to give a breather to markets, which remained subdued over the previous sessions, and eventually, oil prices tumbled and stock markets in the U.S. and Canada's TSX soared yesterday.

The Strait of Hormuz, which has been blocked since the gulf war began, is the focus of investors.

As an end to the war or a ceasefire could reverse the closure of the narrow seaway and normalize oil flow to the markets and stabilize prices, investors are keenly anticipating any breakthrough development.

As the war has set off a grand-scale energy crisis, multiple news outlets reported Pakistan, Egypt, and Turkey offering to broker a third-party negotiation.

Traders are analyzing the merit in today's reports from Axios stating that the U.S. and Iran could meet for negotiations in Islamabad, Pakistan, to discuss peace with the U.S. Vice President JD Vance as a probable chief negotiator.

During the swearing-in ceremony for the Secretary of Homeland Security, Trump told reporters that Iran has agreed to never have a nuclear weapon. Trump also added that the U.S. Secretary of State Mark Rubio and Vance would spearhead the talks and reiterated that Iran was "talking sense."

Though neither the U.S. nor Iran officially confirmed this, investors received the news with mild optimism, which helped some recovery in the TSX.

Recently, the surge in crude oil and natural gas prices set off a rally in energy companies in the Canadian market though it was restricted by the slump in gold-and-silver-linked stocks in the materials sector.

On March 18, the Bank of Canada delivered a hawkish statement while it left the interest rates at the current level of 2.25%, citing inflationary pressures.

With inflation anticipated to continue over the next few months, traders are counting on rate hikes this year.

Analysts feel that an end or a ceasefire to the gulf war which could bring down oil prices and any breakthrough development in the Canada-U.S. talks on renewal of Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) could invigorate Canadian stock market in the near-term.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Energy (1.72%), Materials (1.38%), Utilities (1.06%), Financials (0.20%), and Communication Services (0.02%).

Among the individual stocks, Athabasca Oil Corp (4.61%), Kelt Exploration Ltd (3.79%), Birchcliff Energy Ltd (3.35%), Methanex Corp (9.24%), Boralex Inc (7.49%), and 5N Plus Inc (7.11%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Industrials (0.81%), Consumer Staples (1.07%), Healthcare (1.22%), IT (1.28%), Consumer Discretionary (2.25%).

Among the individual stocks, Dollarama Inc (9.60%), Docebo Inc (5.02%), Bitfarms Ltd (4.39%), Kinaxis Inc (4.39%), and Bausch Health Companies Inc (1.99%) were the notable losers.