Canadian Stocks Ticks Higher As Investors Monitor Middle East Developments

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks edged slightly higher on Tuesday as investors assessed reports indicating the possibility of a settlement between the U.S. and Iran to end their six-month conflict, while the U.S.-Iran dispute over demands for reparation costs kept Middle East tensions alive.

After opening higher than yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index lost momentum and gave back ground before settling at 36,475.92, up by 17.59 points (or 0.05%).

Of note, the index reached a new record intraday high of 36,661.19 early in the session before pulling back.

Eight of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the utilities sector leading the pack.

Investors continued to stay away from risky assets as swift developments in the Middle East drew their attention.

Over the weekend, Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that a deal with Oman regarding the management of the Strait of Hormuz shipping traffic was on the verge of closing.

However, Iran's Supreme National Security Council's head Mohammad Bagher Zolghadr stated that Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz only if the U.S. agrees to several of Tehran's demands, among which Iran wanted compensation for war-related damages.

Angered by this, U.S. President Donald Trump messaged via Truth Social that the U.S. would agree to Iran's demand provided Iran compensates for all the deaths and damage to properties in the past 50 years caused during various conflicts with Iran in multiple countries.

Trump stressed that henceforth, the U.S. representatives will make this demand in all future U.S.-Iran negotiations.

Among analysts, concerns over the hostilities extending for an indefinite period began to increase. The geopolitical risk premium pushed crude oil prices on the upside.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg News today reported Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif as stating that the U.S. and Iran are likely close to reaching "some sort of an arrangement." Asif optimistically stated that developments are shaping up in favor of peace.

The Interior Minister of Pakistan Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi is in Iran reportedly to take the mediatory steps forward.

In addition, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari stated that Iran-Oman negotiations regarding the management of shipping traffic across the Strait of Hormuz has reached an advanced stage.

These reports renewed optimism on an end to the Middle East crisis which is now in its sixth month.

Crude oil prices which catapulted 5% yesterday, underwent a mild correction today.

Mild-to-moderate gains were seen broadly across many of the sectors as concerns of oil-linked inflation and the consequent monetary tightening by global central banks lowered.

The fresh tariffs imposed on Canada in early July by Trump are set to take effect from August 19.

Investors are anxiously watching for a breakthrough in the Canada-U.S. trade negotiations taking place ahead of the deadline.

Yesterday, Canada's chief trade negotiator Janice Charette, met officials from the Office of the United States Trade Representative.

Today, Canada-U.S. Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc is meeting with the U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer in Washington.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were Utilities (1.79%), Communication Services (1.27%), Industrials (0.82%), Energy (0.75%), and Healthcare (0.47%).

Among the individual stocks, Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (4.66%), Brookfield Infra Partners (3.61%), Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (2.54%), BCE Inc (3.51%), and Cargojet Inc (8.59%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Consumer Staples (0.20%), Real Estate (0.08%), Materials (0.18%), Financials (0.23%), and IT (1.73%).

Among the individual stocks, Open Text Corporation (3.25%), Kinaxis Inc (2.79%), Sun Life Financial Inc (2.58%), Power Corporation of Canada (2.42%), I 80 Gold Corp (2.53%), and Lundin Mining Corp (2.48%) were the notable losers.

Orla Mining Ltd (7.34%) and Sprott Inc (5.94%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.