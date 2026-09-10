Canadian Stocks Tumble Amid Increasing Concerns Of Oil-linked Inflation, Canada-U.S. Tariff War

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks slumped on Thursday, adding to five sessions of losses, as investors assessed the impact of mutual tariff imposed by Canada and the U.S. on the economy. In addition, concerns of a protracted gulf war increased after U.S. President Donald Trump remarked that the conflict could drag on until November.

After opening below yesterday's close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 35,506.28, down by 400.28 points (or 1.11%).

Only the financial sector posted gains (0.34%) out of the 11 sectors.

Yesterday, before departing for the Republican National Convention in Dallas, Trump claimed that the war with Iran will end soon after the U.S. mid-term elections in November.

Remarking that Iran will not be able to hold out any longer, Trump accused Iran of attempting to impact the elections to get an Iran-aligned power group installed in the U.S. Though Trump acknowledged that peace talks are possible, he observed that the U.S. is not very keen on it.

Triggering widespread inflation concerns, Trump's message is interpreted as stating that the war could go on until November and crude oil prices could move further higher.

The conflict, which began in February, is now in its seventh month with no sign of a let-up by both forces and no indication of a breakthrough in the efforts by intermediaries to persuade the nations to halt military actions and adopt diplomatic routes.

On Tuesday, accusing Iran of launching ballistic missiles at a U.S. Navy warship, U.S. military announced destroying five Iranian crude oil carriers, among which four were hit in the Gulf of Oman and the other near Kharg Island.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps targeted two U.S. vessels and eight oil tankers in the Strait of Hormuz as well as a U.S. military base in Al Azraq, Jordan.

Speaking about the trade war with Canada in Dallas, Trump stated that Canada is dying to make a trade deal with the U.S.

The Canada-U.S. tariff dispute entered a new phase after the recent tit-for-tat tariff impositions by both nations.

Last month, Trump imposed 50% tariffs on a vast majority of Canadian goods. Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney responded with retaliatory tariffs on a range of U.S. products, matching the U.S. tariffs, dollar for dollar.

Again, as a counter-response, on September 8, Trump announced blocking imports of several Canadian products, including alcoholic beverages, dairy goods, and motorcycles, beginning September 29, intensifying the trade conflict.

Through another separate executive order issued by Trump, a host of Canadian products are now set to face a 50% tariff, beginning September 15.

With the U.S. hardening its stance, investors see no clear mid-path that would resolve the bilateral trade conflict.

Based on last year's estimates, the U.S. tariffs impact about 5% of the roughly $382 billion worth of goods that Canada exported to the U.S.

Canada's tariffs affect about 6% of the more than $330 billion worth of goods that the U.S. exported to Canada.

On the economic front, it was an uneventful day for Canada with no significant data releases.

The only major sector that gained in today's trading was Financials (0.34%).

Among the individual stocks, IA Financial Corporation (1.76%), Great-West Lifeco Inc (1.68%), Igm Financial Inc (1.63%), Sun Life Financial Inc (1.53%), and Manulife Fin (1.35%) were the prominent gainers.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (3.62%), Real Estate (1.77%), Utilities (1.61%), Communication Services (1.48%), and Healthcare (1.40%).

Among the individual stocks, Trekor Metals Limited (9.89%), Capstone Copper Corp (9.30%), Ngex Minerals Ltd (9.11%), Abrasilver Resource Corp (8.53%), Ero Copper Corp (8.49%), and Altus Group Limited (5.87%) were the notable losers.

Bird Construction Inc (3.82%), Cargojet Inc (3.62%), and 5N Plus Inc (2.37%) were among the prime market-moving stocks today.