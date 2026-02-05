Canadian Stocks Tumble As Declines By Metals, Oil Prices Weigh

(RTTNews) - After trending higher over the past few sessions, Canadian stocks slumped on Thursday as declines in shares linked to gold and oil weighed on the market despite a rebound in IT stocks that could only minimally limit the losses.

After opening below previous close, today the benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index traded firmly negative throughout the session before settling at 31,994.60, down by 576.95 points (or 1.77%).

Only two of the 11 sectors posted gains today, with the IT sector leading the pack.

The brief partial U.S. federal shutdown that began last Friday ended yesterday with U.S. President Donald Trump signing a new funding bill approved by both houses of Congress to run the government until September. As a result, the U.S. dollar gained.

Threatened by Trump to discuss its nuclear ambitions and programs, Iran sought bilateral talks without any mediators. The talks are scheduled to take place on Friday in Muscat, Oman.

Initially, Iran refused to discuss its plans on ballistic missiles and wanted to confine the talks around its nuclear programs only.

Reportedly, the U.S. abandoned the discussion plan but conceded later after a lot of persuasion by the Arab and Muslim nations.

In Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, negotiators from Russia and Ukraine concluded the second day of peace talks with the U.S. acting as mediator.

Today, both nations agreed to exchange prisoners of war and chief negotiators from both sides remarked on positive progress. Analysts are monitoring how the issues on crucial "territorial concessions" are resolved.

Signs of peace returning in the Middle East and Europe eroded some safe-haven demand for gold. Crude oil prices also took a hit with the supply disruption concerns fading.

As a result, materials stocks linked to gold nosedived and energy stocks linked to crude oil plummeted, weighing on the index.

In the U.S., the release of a new legal tool from Anthropic's Claude Large Language Model increased concerns of established businesses in software getting deeply hurt and triggered a rapid decline in IT stocks. The ripple effect had hit Canada's tech sector. Today, Canadian IT stocks regained ground.

A mandatory review of the Canada-United States-Mexico trade pact is set to kick off soon. Economists feel that the U.S. is likely to squeeze its two partners to advance its own business interests.

Heads of private and public labor groups are convening to discuss the review of CUSMA and urge Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney to transparently state the progress in his administration's efforts to renew trade negotiations with the U.S.

According to the Bank of Canada, since 2022, Canadians are seeing grocery prices rise by about 22% in contrast to other consumer prices, which have gone up on an average by 13%.

In a talk titled, "Structural Change - Canada At Crossroads" BoC Governor Tiff Macklem stressed the importance of addressing Canada-U.S. trade relationship, slowing population growth, and the rise of AI. Macklem warned that AI may be reducing the number of entry-level jobs, hurting young graduates.

Major sectors that lost in today's trading were Materials (6.47%), Energy (1.17%), Consumer Discretionary (0.98%), Industrials (0.92%), and Communication Services (0.79%).

Financials, Real Estate, Consumer Staples, and Healthcare lost anywhere between 0.33% to 0.76%.

Among the individual stocks, Vizsla Silver Corp (12.50%), Torex Gold Resources Inc (12.29%), Endeavour Silver Corp (11.94%), Discovery Silver Corp (11.61%), Ero Copper Corp (10.40%), and Vermillion Energy Inc (4.59%) were the notable losers.

Major sectors that gained in today's trading were IT (0.65%) and Utilities (0.45%).

Among the individual stocks, Celestica Inc (6.48%), Kinaxis Inc (2.69%), Descartes Sys (1.64%), Superior Plus Corp (3.37%), Terravest Capital Inc (2.81%), and Fortis Inc (1.40%) were the prominent gainers.