+++ Nutzen Sie die Volatilität an den Märkten und handeln Sie Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffen mit Hebel per CFD. Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
18.05.2022 20:45:27

Canadian Stocks Tumble As Inflation Data Triggers Widespread Selling

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is deep down in negative territory in late afternoon trades on Wednesday, with stocks cutting across sectors reeling under a severe bout of selling pressure.

Data showing a sharp acceleration in Canadian inflation, and worries about growth amid rising prospects of sharper interest rate hikes by global central banks weigh on the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down is down 390.31 points or 1.9% at 20,100.70.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's annual inflation rate quickened to 6.8% in April of 2022, the highest since January of 1991 and slightly above market expectations of 6.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6%, marginally above forecasts of 0.5%, but easing from the 1.4% jump in March.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 5.7% year-on-year in April of 2022, the most on record, above 5.5% in March and forecasts of 5.2%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7% in April, slowing from a 1% rise in the prior month.

Mirroring all-round selling, all the sectoral indices are down in negative territory. The Utilities Capped Index, down 0.18%, has suffered the least, while the Consumer Discretionary Capped Index and the Healthcare Capped Index are down 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

Materials, energy, consumer staples, information technology and industrials shares are down sharply, dragging the respective sectoral indices down by 2 to 2.5%. The Financials Capped Index is down nearly 2%.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Stagflationsängste: Wall Street beendet Sitzung niedriger -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX schlussendlich klar auf rotem Terrain -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich überwiegend mit Verlusten
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte am Donnerstag seine Verluste abschütteln, wogegen der deutsche Markt kräftig unter Druck stand. Die US-Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag den Weg nach unten ein. Auch an Asiens Börse waren teils deutliche Minuszeichen zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen