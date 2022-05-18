Canadian Stocks Tumble As Inflation Data Triggers Widespread Selling

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is deep down in negative territory in late afternoon trades on Wednesday, with stocks cutting across sectors reeling under a severe bout of selling pressure.

Data showing a sharp acceleration in Canadian inflation, and worries about growth amid rising prospects of sharper interest rate hikes by global central banks weigh on the market.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down is down 390.31 points or 1.9% at 20,100.70.

Data released by Statistics Canada showed Canada's annual inflation rate quickened to 6.8% in April of 2022, the highest since January of 1991 and slightly above market expectations of 6.7%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.6%, marginally above forecasts of 0.5%, but easing from the 1.4% jump in March.

Core consumer prices in Canada increased 5.7% year-on-year in April of 2022, the most on record, above 5.5% in March and forecasts of 5.2%. On a monthly basis, consumer prices increased 0.7% in April, slowing from a 1% rise in the prior month.

Mirroring all-round selling, all the sectoral indices are down in negative territory. The Utilities Capped Index, down 0.18%, has suffered the least, while the Consumer Discretionary Capped Index and the Healthcare Capped Index are down 4.3% and 4.2%, respectively.

Materials, energy, consumer staples, information technology and industrials shares are down sharply, dragging the respective sectoral indices down by 2 to 2.5%. The Financials Capped Index is down nearly 2%.