Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market is turning in a mixed performance at noon on Wednesday, after having moved higher earlier thanks to strong gains in the technology sector.

Investors are largely refraining from making significant moves as they await the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve's most recent policy meeting for clues about the likely path the central bank will take with regard to interest rate hikes.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 20,282.09, is up marginally at 20,221.74 a few minutes before noon.

The Information Technology Capped Index is up 1.7%. Converge Technology Solutions (CTS.TO) is soaring 23.5%. BlackBerry (BB.TO) is gaining more than 4% and Haivision Systems (HAI.TO) is up 3.6%, while Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Absolute Software Corp (ABST.TO), Open Text Corp (OTEX.TO) and Quarterhill (QTRH.TO) are up 2 to 2.5%.

Industrials shares Ats Automation (ATA.TO), CargoJet (CJT.TO) and Gfl Environmental (GFL.TO) are up 4.3%, 2.5% and 2.4%, respectively. Russel Metals (RUS.TO) is gaining nearly 2%.

Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO), up 3.3%, and Cronos Group (CRON.TO), up 2.3%, are the prominent gainers in the healthcare sector.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc (ATD.TO) reported after trading hours on Tuesday that it posted net earnings of $810.4 million, or $0.79 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2023 compared with $694.8 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the second quarter of fiscal 2022. The stock is down more than 2%.