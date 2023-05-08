|
08.05.2023 19:11:35
Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance
(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Monday with investors largely making cautious moves, looking ahead to more economic updates for directional clues.
Technology, consumer discretionary and energy stocks are among the prominent gainers, while communications and real estate stocks are weak.
The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is up 51.02 points or 0.25% at 20,593.05 about an hour past noon.
Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Lundin Mining (LUN.TO) and Air Canada (AC.TO) are up 3 to 3.75% on strong volumes.
Tamarack Valley Energy (TVE.TO) and Cenovus Energy (CVE.TO) both are up by about 1.8% on impressive volumes.
Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (WTE.TO) is surging more than 6%. Labrador Iron Ore (LIF.TO), Stelco Holdings Inc (STLC.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO), goeasy (GSY.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) are gaining 1 to 4.2%.
Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) is down 3.6%. Telus Corporation (T.TO) is down 2.4%, while Barrick Gold Corporation (ABX.TO and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) are lower by 1.6% and 1.25%, respectively.
Bombardier Inc (BBD.A.TO), Maple Leaf Foods (MFI.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) and Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) are down 1 to 2.5%.
