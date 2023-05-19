Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Friday with investors largely making cautious moves despite positive global cues.

A few stocks from energy, communications, consumer staples, utilities, energy and technology sectors are up with strong gains. Financials and healthcare stocks are mostly subdued.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,399.61, has pared some gains and is up 44.44 points or 0.22% at 20,341.53 about half an hour past noon.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed retail sales sank 1.4% month-over-month in March. Sales are expected to rise 0.2% in April, according to preliminary estimates.

excluding autos in Canada fell by 0.3% month-over-month in March of 2023, following a 0.7% decrease in the prior month.

CCL Industries (CCL.A.TO), Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (RBA.TO), Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO), Constellation Software (CSU.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Loblaw Companies (L.TO) and Toromont Industries (TIH.TO) are gaining 1 to 3.5%.

Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) is plunging more than 7%. Cargojet (CJT.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), goesy (GSY.TO) and Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) are down 1 to 3.25%.