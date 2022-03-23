Canadian Stocks Turning In Mixed Performance In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Canadian stocks are turning in a mixed performance on Wednesday with investors largely making cautious moves amid concerns about the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Energy stocks are up, riding on rising crude oil prices. Healthcare and materials shares are among the other prominent gainers. Financials and consumer discretionary stocks are weak.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index is down 9.21 points at 22,065.14. The index touched a high of 22,100.63 and a low of 22,010.61 this morning.

The Energy Capped Index is gaining 2.15%. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), Paramount Resources (POU.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) are gaining 3 to 4%. Baytex Energy (BTE.TO), Imperial Oil (IMO.TO), Crescent Point Energy (CPG.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Suncor Energy (SU.TO) and Tourmaline Oil Corp (TOU.TO) are up 2 to 2.8%.

The Healthcare Capped Index is up 1.25%. Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) is climbing up more than 4%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) and Cronos Group (CRON.TO) both are gaining 1.75%, while Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) is advancing 1.2%.

Materials shares Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Hudbay Minerals (HBM.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO), Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO), First Quantum Minerals (FM.TO), Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) and B2Gold Corp (BTO.TO) are moving up 2.5 to 4.3%.

Among bank stocks, Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) is down more than 2%. Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS.TO), Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), Laurentian Bank (LB.TO), National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) and Toronto-Dominon Bank (TD.TO) are declining 1 to 2%.

Consumer discretionary stocks Brp Inc (DOO.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) are down 2.8% and 2.5%, respectively. Aritzia Inc (ATZ.TO), Gildan Activewear (GIL.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) are declining 1 to 1.4%.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. announced Wednesday that it plans to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2040 as part of a host of environmental commitments. Loblaw has a long-standing track record on corporate social responsibility. The stock is gaining about 0.7%.

Boyd Group Services Inc (BYD.TO) shares are rising more than 15% despite the ompany reported a drop in earnings for the financial year 2021. The company said its adjusted net earnings decreased 32.3% to $28.0 million in financial year 2021, compared with $41.4 million in adjusted net earnings in 2020. Adjusted net earnings per share decreased 34% to $1.30, compared with $1.97 in 2020, the company said.

A report released by Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada likely edged up by 0.9% from a month earlier in February of 2022, slowing sharply from a 4.2% rise in the prior month according to preliminary estimates.