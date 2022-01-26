Canadian Stocks Up Firmly In Positive Territory

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market is up firmly in positive territory around noon on Wednesday, led by gains in technology, consumer discretionary, energy and consumer staples sections.

The mood remains positive with investors tracking European stocks, and digesting the Bank of Canada's rate decision.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 20,933.19, is up 237.63 points or 1.15% at 20,828.61 about a quarter past noon.

The Bank of Canada kept its trendsetting interest rate at rock-bottom levels on Wednesday, holding off on planned increases aimed at controlling surging inflation.

The central bank's overnight rate remains at 0.25%, and the move is in keeping with the signal from the Bank of Canada late last year that it would begin to hike interest rates toward the middle of 2022.

The Bank of Canada said in the accompanying report that it expects inflation will remain around 5% for the first half of 2022, citing supply chain constraints and rising food prices. The central bank expects inflation to fall back down to 3% by the end of the year and back towards the target rate of 2% by 2024.