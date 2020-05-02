Canadian Student Associations Applaud Ban on Assault Weapons: Finally!

MONTREAL and TORONTO, May 2, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Following the government's announcement regarding the banning by orders-in-council of the tens of thousands of assault weapons that are circulating in the country, as well as the upcoming tabling of a broader gun control bill, the NOT_HERE student movement wishes to express its enthusiasm for the news and vigorously applaud Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Public Safety Minister Bill Blair for this action.

Wendy Vasquez, President of the Canadian Federation of Engineering Students and spokesperson for the NOT HERE movement, says: "Finally! Thirty years after the December 6, 1989 femicide in Montreal, the Ruger Mini-14 will be banned once and for all! It is not only the weapon used at Polytechnique that will be banned, but all assault weapons, including those used at Dawson College in 2006, during the PQ attack in 2012, in Moncton in 2014, at the Quebec Mosque in 2017 and many other tragedies throughout Canada."

"We were not even born when the students of Polytechnique began their crusade in 1989 to ban these deadly weapons. We are happy and proud to have been able to contribute to this movement and to finally see concrete results that will reduce the chances of school shooting."

Jonathan Landry, outgoing president of the Polytechnique's Student Association, also a spokesperson for the student movement: "We, the students of the 21st century, are the first generation to have grown up in the era of school mass shootings. The extreme violence caused by guns affects us directly. This threat will not go away without strengthening our laws, and recent events, including the massacre in Nova Scotia, confirm the importance of our demands. That is why we applaud Mr. Trudeau's government: Bravo for standing up to the gun lobby!"

In Canada, the number of bullets in a magazine can easily exceed the legal limit of five or ten bullets, simply by removing the pin that blocks the number of bullets, allowing the magazine to reach its original factory limit or 20, 30, 50 and even 100 bullets. This process was used by the Quebec Mosque shooter.

Alice Perié from the Quebec Confederation of Engineering Student Outreach adds: "One of our major concerns has always been the availability of modifiable magazines. We expressed our concern about this last fall pointing out that the capacity of the magazines remains a crucial component of the destructive power of a firearm during a shooting. It is also undeniable that the time needed to reload a gun represents a window of opportunity to neutralize a shooter. It is for this reason that magazines should have a maximum capacity of five bullets without any possible alteration. We hope that this will be part of future amendments to the law."

"The student movement supported the Liberals during their election campaign following their promise of better gun control. Following the announcement at this morning's conference, we hope that the buy back program will not be voluntary, but mandatory. Students expect an effective buy-back program that will not leave room for a weakened ban." Supports Alice Perié.

The Canada-wide student movement PAS_ICI / NOT_HERE represents over 250,000 students across the country. It was born out of a desire by student organizations to speak out against the significant gaps in our firearm laws.

SOURCE Pas ici / Not Here