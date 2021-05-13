Canadian Tech Firm Diversio Honoured for Pioneering Work in AI And Data at Prestigious Digital Awards

TORONTO, May 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Diversio is being recognized in three categories of Fast Company's 2021 World Changing Ideas Awards. As a finalist in the AI and Data category, Diversio is recognized for its work harnessing the power of data and artificial intelligence to understand the world and empower change.

Diversio was also an honorable mention in Best World Changing Ideas, North America, and as an up-and-coming firm in the On the Rise category.

Diversio's award-winning people intelligence platform uses artificial intelligence to help organizations create a more inclusive culture. It uses an anonymous four-minute pulse survey to gather feedback from employees, and mines this data using artificial intelligence. Insights are then translated into recommendations drawn from Diversio's global solution database. This data-driven approach has enabled companies worldwide to drive meaningful change and grow productivity, innovation, and engagement.

"Our mission at Diversio is to use data and AI to help companies raise the bar for diversity & inclusion using collective intelligence," says founder and CEO Laura McGee. "It is a real honor to be featured alongside other initiatives and companies that are driving meaningful change around the world."

The awards honor businesses, policies, projects, and concepts that are actively engaged and deeply committed to pursuing innovative solutions to the health and climate crises, social injustice, or economic inequality.

"There is no question our society and planet are facing deeply troubling times. So, it's important to recognize organizations that are using their ingenuity, impact, design, scalability, and passion to solve these problems," says Stephanie Mehta, editor-in-chief of Fast Company. "Our journalists, under the leadership of senior editor Morgan Clendaniel, have discovered some of the most groundbreaking projects that have launched since the start of 2020."

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company's major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Diversio: Diversio is a technology company setting the global standard for diversity and inclusion. With offices in Toronto, New York City and London, Diversio has clients in over 30 countries and is the provider of choice for governments and leading corporations worldwide. Their people intelligence platform leverages artificial intelligence to uncover D&I gaps and recommends unique solutions to organizations. Diversio tracks improvement over time to ensure companies stay accountable and meaningful progress on diversity and inclusion is made.

Website: https://diversio.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/diversioglobal

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Diversioglobal

Twitter: https://twitter.com/diversioglobal?lang=en

SOURCE Diversio