Canadian Tire Bank Selects Temenos Open Platform to Gain Best-In-Class Digital Banking Capabilities

GENEVA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Temenos (SIX: TEMN) today announced that Canadian Tire Bank (CTB), the financial arm of Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC) – one of the largest Canadian retail companies – has selected Temenos open platform for composable banking to replace its legacy systems. Temenos will help power Canadian Tire Bank’s growth by delivering faster to market and richer digital experiences, boosting customer engagement and bottom-line revenue. The new banking platform is part of CTC’s Bette