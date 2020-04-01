|
01.04.2020 01:00:00
Canadian Utilities Limited Eligible Dividends
CALGARY, March 31, 2020 /CNW/ - Canadian Utilities Limited (TSX: CU, CU.X)
The Board of Directors of Canadian Utilities Limited has declared the following quarterly dividends:
Shares
TSX Stock
Dividend
Record Date
Payment Date
Class A non-voting
CU
0.43540
07-May
01-Jun
Class B common
CU.X
0.43540
07-May
01-Jun
Series Y 3.403%
CU.PR.C
0.2126875
07-May
01-Jun
Series AA 4.90%
CU.PR.D
0.30625
07-May
01-Jun
Series BB 4.90%
CU.PR.E
0.30625
07-May
01-Jun
Series CC 4.50%
CU.PR.F
0.28125
07-May
01-Jun
Series DD 4.50%
CU.PR.G
0.28125
07-May
01-Jun
Series EE 5.25%
CU.PR.H
0.328125
07-May
01-Jun
Series FF 4.50%
CU.PR.I
0.28125
07-May
01-Jun
These dividends are eligible dividends within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada).
With approximately 4,600 employees and assets of $20 billion, Canadian Utilities Limited is an ATCO company. Canadian Utilities is a diversified global energy infrastructure corporation delivering service excellence and innovative business solutions in Electricity (electricity transmission, distribution, and generation); Pipelines & Liquids (natural gas transmission and distribution, energy storage, and industrial water solutions); and Retail Energy (electricity and natural gas retail sales). More information can be found at www.canadianutilities.com.
Media & Investor Inquiries:
D.A. (Dennis) DeChamplain
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
403-292-7502
Forward-Looking Information:
Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "may", "will", "intend", "should", and similar expressions.
Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.
The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in this forward-looking information as a result of regulatory decisions, competitive factors in the industries in which the Company operates, prevailing economic conditions, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company.
The Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon.
Any forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and is subject to change after such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities legislation.
SOURCE Canadian Utilities Limited
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSchwächstes Quartal seit 1987 beim Dow Jones -- ATX und DAX beenden letzten Quartalshandelstag im Plus -- Indizes in Fernost zum Schluss uneinheitlich
An den US-Börsen ging es am Dienstag erneut nach unten. Der heimische Leitindex zeigte sich am Dienstag letztlich fester, in Frankfurt wechselte die Börse zwischen Plus und Minus hin und her. Die Indizes in Asien bewegten sich hingegen in unterschiedliche Richtungen.