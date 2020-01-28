28.01.2020 21:13:00

Canadians Going for Gold at World Photographic Cup

CALGARY, Jan. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Four Canadian photographers have images shooting for the podium at the 2020 World Photographic Cup.

"It is very exciting knowing that Canada had four images make the top ten when forty-three countries submitted in this one-of-a-kind international team photo contest. The competition is fierce, and we should be very proud." Gerry David, Captain of Team Canada stated.

The announcements were made on January 20, 2020 at the Imaging USA conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Canadian finalists are:

Jamie Bard-Dubé - Saint André, New Brunswick
The Last Frame
A reflection on the cycle of life
Portrait Category

Amanda BeersMoncton, New Brunswick
Disagreement
Two terns fight over territory
Nature Category

Kristian Bogner - Canmore, Alberta
The Eye of Jaws
The rare 'jaws' surf break (Pe'ahi) in Maui
Reportage Category

Cassandra Jones, Grande Prairie, Alberta
"Daddy, can we pleeeeease make apple pie?"
An artistic rendering of a child on an apple farm
Portrait Category

Photographers from 23 countries around the globe have been named finalists and the medals will be presented in Rome, Italy on March 23, 2020.

Depending on their final ranking, all these images have the chance to help propel Team Canada to bring home the World Photographic Cup.

All the Canadian entries can be viewed on the WPC Team Canada website: www.worldphotographiccup.ca.

SOURCE News Photographers Association of Canada

