Canadians with Inflammatory conditions sought for two surveys

VANCOUVER, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW/ -Two of Canada's leading patient groups, the Gastrointestinal Society and the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR), are calling on patients with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) to participate in a survey to help them identify what's missing in their care. They are also asking Canadian patients with any inflammatory condition who take biologic/biosimilar medication to provide their opinions.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease

The first survey, IBD Patients: What's Missing in Your Care?, seeks to learn more about IBD patients' experiences and their outlook in current management. The survey, which is available in English and French, follows a similar questionnaire conducted in 2018, but this time is open to IBD patients worldwide in order to collect a larger and more diverse body of information about the IBD patient community. Participants must have been diagnosed with any type of IBD (Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, ulcerative proctitis, microscopic colitis, etc.).

Use of biologic/biosimilar medications for inflammatory diseases

The second survey, the Canadian Biosimilar Medication Experience, explores the experiences and outlook of Canadian patients who use biologic/biosimilar medications to treat inflammatory bowel disease (Crohn's disease or ulcerative colitis), as well as other inflammation causing diseases such as diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, osteoporosis, psoriasis, HIV, multiple sclerosis, or growth deficiencies. This is following up on a survey conducted in 2015.

"Healthcare is an ever-changing space of innovation and variation," said Gail Attara, president and CEO, Gastrointestinal Society. "As the Canadian leaders in providing trusted, evidence-based information on all areas of the gastrointestinal tract, the GI Society and the CSIR seek to balance health policy with real world evidence and ensure that the patient voice is the prime focus. That's why we urge all individuals who are living with IBD to participate in our global survey and Canadian patients with inflammatory conditions of any kind to complete the biosimilar survey."

Data gathered from both surveys will be used anonymously and in aggregate to shape future programming and to inform discussions with community members, healthcare professionals, and health policy decision-makers.

"Gastrointestinal conditions affect as many as sixty percent of the population at some point in their lives," added Attara, "and the GI Society has a vast collection of trusted, medically-sound information covering topics from gum to bum on badgut.org."

About the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research and Gastrointestinal Society:

The Gastrointestinal Society and the Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR) represent gastrointestinal (GI) patients on a variety of healthcare fronts, including health policy. The Canadian Society of Intestinal Research (CSIR) is a registered charity established in 1976. It arose as the first patient group in Canada to enhance public awareness on a wide array of gastrointestinal and liver diseases and disorders by providing patient and professional information, as well as funding for medical research. The Gastrointestinal Society is a registered charity committed to improving the lives of people with gastrointestinal and liver conditions, supporting research, advocating for appropriate patient access to healthcare, and promoting gastrointestinal and liver health. CSIR works closely with the GI Society to provide a number of core programs and services that focus on providing Canadians with trusted medically sound information on digestive health. For more information about the GI Society and CSIR, visit www.badgut.org | www.mauxdeventre.org.



