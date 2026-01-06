Canal+ Aktie
Canal Capital Management adds Akre Focus ETF
On Jan. 6,, Canal Capital Management, LLC disclosed a new position in the Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE), acquiring 175,232 shares in the fourth quarter, worth an estimated $11.5 million at the end of the period. It accounted for 1.6% of its assets under management.According to an SEC filing dated Jan. 6, Canal Capital Management, LLC reported a new position in Akre Focus ETF (NYSE:AKRE), acquiring 175,232 shares. The estimated transaction value was $11.5 million based on the quarter’s average share price.Akre Focus ETF pursues a disciplined investment approach, emphasizing companies with high returns on capital, robust reinvestment opportunities, and shareholder-oriented management. The fund’s strategy involves acquiring securities at reasonable valuations and maintaining positions until the investment thesis changes or more attractive opportunities are identified. Its competitive advantage lies in a selective, research-driven process and the flexibility to invest across the capital structure and select foreign markets.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
