Canalyst Raises $70M Series C Led by Dragoneer

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canalyst, a leading provider of financial data and analytics, has raised $70M in a Series C financing led by Dragoneer Investment Group. Canalyst customers Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments) and Alta Fox Capital participated, along with existing investors HighSage Ventures, Vanedge Capital, and ScaleUP Ventures.

"Canalyst's data moat is substantial and will continue to compound."

Canalyst combines software with human expertise to create the most accurate and detailed financial and KPI data on global public companies, giving finance professionals access to fundamental data that can be trusted absolutely and at scale. Today, over 400 of the world's top investment managers, banks, and corporations use Canalyst models, data, and APIs as an essential part of their workflow.

"Canalyst's data moat is substantial and will continue to compound," said Christian Jensen, Partner and Co-Head of Private Investments at Dragoneer. "We're excited to partner with the Canalyst team as they continue to build a remarkable business centered around a product that customers truly love."

Initially built for public equity managers, Canalyst's product offering has expanded to serve global investors focused on credit, private equity, and venture capital in addition to investment banks, consultancies, and the corporate market.

"Everyone in capital markets knows how critical, yet time consuming and error prone, structuring quality financial data is," said Damir Hot, Canalyst's CEO and co-founder. "We're obsessed with solving that problem, and are proud to have earned the trust of some of the world's most sophisticated investors, first as clients and now as shareholders. This investment is an important step in our journey toward becoming the new fundamental dataset of record."

To meet customer demand, Canalyst expects to double its global headcount this year to further invest in product development and delivery, global expansion, and customer support.

"Canalyst represents an opportunity to invest in a differentiated financial technology company with a unique product offering. We look forward to participating in the company's growth as a new investor," said Delaney Brown, Managing Director and Head of Funds & Secondaries, CPP Investments.

About Canalyst

Canalyst is the leading destination for public company data and analysis. The company's SaaS platform provides instant access to the cleanest, richest, best structured fundamental data and models on global public companies. Hundreds of firms across financial services and corporate markets globally rely on Canalyst to reduce duplicative work and ground their financial analysis on sound fundamental data. Founded in 2015, Canalyst employs 200 people with offices in New York and Vancouver. Visit canalyst.com to start a trial or learn about joining the Canalyst team.

About Dragoneer Investment Group

Dragoneer is a growth-oriented investment firm with over $25 billion in long-duration capital. Dragoneer has a history of partnering with management teams growing exceptional companies characterized by sustainable differentiation and superior economic models. The firm's track record includes public and private investments across industries and geographies, with a particular focus on technology-enabled businesses. Dragoneer has been an investor in companies such as Airbnb, Alibaba, Atlassian, AppFolio, Bytedance, Ceridian, Chime, Datadog, Doordash, Duck Creek, PointClickCare, Procore, Slack, Samsara, ServiceTitan, Snowflake, Spotify, Uber, UiPath and others.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/canalyst-raises-70m-series-c-led-by-dragoneer-301462405.html

SOURCE Canalyst