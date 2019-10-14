CanAm Enterprises on Upcoming EB-5 Program Regulatory Changes: Minimum TEA Investment to Increase to $900,000

HONG KONG and TAIPEI, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") has consistently informed EB-5 stakeholders about the expected change since the early stage of the regulatory process, outlining the importance of working with a reputable regional center. CanAm aims to provide expert guidance to all investors who now have to complete the EB-5 investment process before November 21, 2019 to still qualify under the current $500,000 minimum investment requirement.

Contact CanAm Enterprises to find out if you qualify for the EB-5 program.

In order to still invest under the current minimum investment threshold of $500,000, it is important to proceed quickly:

Find a Reputable Regional Center

First, prospective EB-5 investors need to find a suitable regional center which has high-quality investment projects available and can provide subscription documents shortly. After reviewing the offering documents, EB-5 investors should proceed to prepare funds and move forward with the EB-5 investment process.

Retain an Immigration Attorney

Second, it is highly recommended that EB-5 investors retain an experienced immigration attorney who specializes in the EB-5 program in order to properly file the I-526 petition and provide evidence outlining their source of funds.

It is absolutely essential to file Petition I-526 properly and remit the full investment amount of $500,000 before November 21, 2019 as any delay or faulty petitions will cause the investor to become subject to the new regulations.

CanAm invites everyone pursuing permanent residency in the United States to inquire about the EB-5 Visa options through one of the contact options.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year green card status in return for investing $500,000 (or $900,000 after November 21, 2019) in businesses located in high unemployment areas that create or retain at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

About CanAm Enterprises

CanAm Enterprises is a leading EB-5 regional center which has a long and established track record. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed nearly 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date.

For more information, please contact:

Clare Chen

+16468258722

clarechen@canamenterprises.com

www.canamenterprises.com

SOURCE CanAm Enterprises