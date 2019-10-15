CanAm Enterprises President and CEO, Tom Rosenfeld, to Speak at EB-5 Expo Hong Kong

HONG KONG, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CanAm Enterprises ("CanAm") is pleased to announce that its Founder, President and CEO, Tom Rosenfeld, will speak at the 2019 EB-5 Expo Hong Kong, which takes place on October 19th. Mr. Rosenfeld will share his views on the future of EB-5, the current Program status, and the proposed regulatory changes to the Program. He will also share his expertise and explain what to consider when selecting a reputable EB-5 regional center.

Mr. Rosenfeld founded CanAm Enterprises in 1987 and through his vision and leadership, CanAm has become the country's leading sponsor of EB-5 investments.

CanAm operates a family of seven USCIS-designated EB-5 regional centers that are strategically located across the United States. Basing its business on a reputation of credibility and trust, CanAm has financed nearly 60 projects and raised more than $2.8 billion in EB-5 investments. More than $1.3 billion in EB-5 capital from over 2,600 families has been already repaid by CanAm's 40 projects to date. CanAm has been the standard bearer of transparency in the EB-5 industry, having had its track record verified annually by an independent auditor, PKF O'Connor Davies, to provide verified information to its investors. In addition, CanAm was the first regional center operator to set up its own affiliated FINRA–registered Broker–Dealer, which is fully compliant with SEC and FINRA regulations.

The EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program is administered by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS). The Program provides qualified foreign investors with the opportunity to earn "conditional" or temporary two-year green card status in return for investing $500,000 (or $900,000 after November 21, 2019) in businesses located in high unemployment areas that create or retain at least ten permanent full-time jobs for U.S. workers.

Prospective investors pursuing permanent residency in the United States are invited to read CanAm's EB-5 Program Overview and inquire about the EB-5 Visa options.

