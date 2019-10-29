Canavation Product Group Launches New Skincare Line with Denise Richards

TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canavation Product Group, Inc. (Canavation) announced today that it has developed a new skincare line with reality star, actress and former fashion model Denise Richards (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, The Bold and the Beautiful, Starship Troopers, Wild Things, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and The World Is Not Enough). Richards played an active role in the development of the line, participating by defining its key elements and then personally testing the formulations until she was satisfied.

The line is called CBme Beauty (www.CBmeBeauty.com) and the brand is defined as sophisticated, cool and self-indulgent. This daily regimen contains superior formulations that include patented peptides to enhance performance. The line includes a daily use pH neutral probiotic cleanser, a light weight, hydrating cream oil moisturizer with an optional SPF 25, a retinol based nightly renewal serum, an advanced eye therapy treatment and a neck & décolleté treatment.

Canavation and Richards decided to launch the CBme brand initially with hemp seed oil, a long-accepted ingredient in topical skincare because it contains vitamins, omega-6 & 3 and fatty acids. CBme Beauty will soon feature CBD and other rare cannabinoids that Canavation produces or has available under an exclusive license agreement with Teewinot Life Sciences (Teewinot).

Due to patented technology and its exclusive license involving premium quality, rare cannabinoids, Canavation is poised to be the first consumer product company to introduce rare cannabinoids, well beyond CBD, that is starting to flood the marketplace. The next generation of cannabinoids are Non-GMO, consistent high-quality and will outperform the functions that CBD is known to achieve.

"I am delighted by the CBme line that we have created. These are wonderful products," Richards said. "What I find most exciting is that there is a long-range plan to introduce new items that will constantly be better and better."

"Denise has been a please to work with," says Bill Barlow, CEO of Canavation. "She knows exactly what she wants each product to do and our team has been able to give that to her, all while making them unique products in the marketplace."

This is the official launch of the CBme Beauty brand. Here are the key brand items:

Probiotic Cleanser PB3 is a gentle pH neutral cleanser featuring 3 patented lipo peptides formulated to remove makeup and impurities without stripping away your natural oils. The vitamin enriched treatment also feeds and protects the skin. It cleans, treats and protects in a single wash. PB3 is pH neutral and ideal for all skin types.

Cream Oil Moisturizer C0M is a light weight, hydrating day cream formulated to repair, replenish, and provide the perfect balance of moisture for healthy, glowing skin. C0M is a 2 in 1 product because it hydrates and treats in a single step providing a controlled release of moisturizer throughout the day. This helps hold the moisture in the skin longer without feeling greasy.

Nightly Tri-Retinol Renewal Serum N3R is a true age reversal serum that allows the proper dose of actives to be delivered so that the skin can adjust to the activity, resulting in a thicker stratum corneum which minimizes irritation potential. Hemp Seed Oil helps boost activity because it is a small molecule that can penetrate deeper into the skin. N3R is enriched with vitamins; A, B, C, D & E. The lipidated Vitamin C - Promotes collagen production while our patented peptides are designed to target single repair functions.

Advanced Eye Therapy AET is an age reversal regimen that firms and tightens delicate skin surrounding the eye. The formula targets these areas with retinol with 6 bio actives including vitamin K. It helps dark circles, it lightens the skin, and helps reduce "crow's feet".

Continued use lightens the appearance of dark circles under the eye and lessens fine lines and wrinkles.

Canavation Product Group (www.Canavation.com) is an international product development and marketing company. Canavation develops highly differentiated consumer products as well as product line extensions for new and established brands. The company leverages its exclusive pharmaceutical quality CBD and other rare cannabinoids sourced from hemp grown in organic conditions or generated through our patent-protected conversion and biocatalytic technologies. We demonstrate quality leadership in the consumer cannabinoid product space and that is backed by third party organizations and research facilities.

