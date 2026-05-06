u-blox AG / Key word(s): Delisting

Cancellation of remaining publicly held registered shares of u-blox Holding AG and delisting from the SIX Swiss Exchange as of 18 May 2026



06-May-2026 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The competent court has approved the action for the cancellation of the remaining publicly held registered shares of u-blox Holding AG, filed by ZI Zenith S.à r.l., a European indirect subsidiary of funds managed and/or advised by Advent International, L.P. The shares of u-blox Holding AG will be delisted from the SIX Swiss Exchange on 18 May 2026.



Thalwil, Switzerland – 6 May 2026 – u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox"), a global leader in positioning and short-range communication technologies for automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, announces that the Commercial Court of the Canton of Zurich has cancelled (kraftlos erklärt) all remaining publicly held registered shares of u-blox with a nominal value of CHF 10.50 each (each a "u-blox-Share"). The Commercial Court's decision dated 23 April 2026 has become legally effective on 29 April 2026 (rechtskräftig) and is published in the Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce and in the Neue Zürcher Zeitung by the Commercial Court.



u-blox further announces today that SIX Exchange Regulation AG has, by decision dated 4 May 2026, determined the last trading day and the delisting date of the u-blox-Shares on and from the SIX Swiss Exchange as follows:



Last trading day: 15 May 2026 Delisting date: 18 May 2026



As a result of the cancellation of the remaining publicly held u-blox-Shares by the Commercial Court, each holder of cancelled u-blox-Shares is entitled to a compensation of CHF 135.00 in cash per cancelled u-blox-Share. The date envisaged for the payment of this compensation is 19 May 2026. For further information, please contact: Rafael Duarte Head of Business Control

and Investor Relations Phone: +41 43 547 0693 rafael.duarte@u-blox.com u-blox is a global leader in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets, driving innovation through our cutting-edge positioning and short-range communication technologies. We are the pioneers behind high-precision technologies, providing smart and reliable solutions that enable people, vehicles, and machines to determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, and offices across Europe, Asia, and the USA, we are making a global impact. Join us on social media - X, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram. (www.u-blox.com) Advent is a leading global private equity investor committed to working in partnership with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, we oversee more than USD $100 billion in assets under management* and have made over 435 investments across 44 countries. Since our founding in 1984, we have developed specialist market expertise across our five core sectors: business & financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology. This approach is bolstered by our deep subsector knowledge, which informs every aspect of our investment strategy, from sourcing opportunities to working in partnership with management to execute value creation plans. As one of the largest privately-owned partnerships, our 675+ colleagues leverage the full ecosystem of Advent’s global resources, including our Portfolio Support Group, insights provided by industry expert Operating Partners and Operations Advisors, as well as bespoke tools to support and guide our portfolio companies as they seek to achieve their strategic goals.

*Assets under management (AUM) as of June 30, 2025. AUM includes assets attributable to Advent advisory clients as well as employee and third-party co-investment vehicles. Disclaimer

This release contains certain forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements reflect the current views of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the u blox Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These include risks related to the success of and demand for the Group’s products, the potential for the Group’s products to become obsolete, the Group’s ability to defend its intellectual property, the Group’s ability to develop and commercialize new products in a timely manner, the dynamic and competitive environment in which the Group operates, the regulatory environment, changes in currency exchange rates, the Group’s ability to generate revenues and profitability, and the Group’s ability to realize its expansion projects in a timely manner. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this report. u blox is providing the information in this release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward looking statements contained in it as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. *This media release contains information based on the current state of knowledge. Unforeseeable risks and influences may cause deviations from the statements made. For more detailed information on the company and its business performance, please refer to the annual report and the half-year report of u-blox Holding AG. These can be downloaded digitally at https://www.u-blox.com/.

End of Inside Information