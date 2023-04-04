Valora Holding AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Cancellation of the remaining publicly held Valora shares and delisting from the Swiss stock exchange as of 17 April 2023



Ad hoc announcement pursuant to article 53 LR The court of competent jurisdiction has approved the cancellation proceeding of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., Monterrey, Mexico (FEMSA), carried out through Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V. Monterrey, Mexiko (Impulsora), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FEMSA. FEMSA thus now holds 100 percent of Valora Holding AG. The shares of Valora Holding AG will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange as of 17 April 2023. The court of competent jurisdiction of the canton Basel-Landschaft has declared the registered shares of Valora Holding AG still held by the public with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each (the Valora Share) to be cancelled. The ruling became final and enforceable on 29 March 2023. The holders of the cancelled Valora Shares will receive a cash settlement determined in reference to FEMSAs public tender offer (carried out through Impulsora) of 26 July 2022 in the amount of the offer price of CHF 260.00 per share. FEMSA initiated the corresponding squeeze-out process at the beginning of November 2022. SIX Exchange Regulation AG has now set the last trading day of the Valora Share as 14 April 2023 by decision dated 3 April 2023. The Valora Share will be delisted as of 17 April 2023. This ad hoc announcement is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom. About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, Frittenwerk and the popular own brand ok. as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the worlds leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. The Valora Group with its registered office in Muttenz in Switzerland is the European retail unit of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). More information is available at www.valora.com. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact: Investor Relations

