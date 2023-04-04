|
Cancellation of the remaining publicly held Valora shares and delisting from the Swiss stock exchange as of 17 April 2023
The court of competent jurisdiction has approved the cancellation proceeding of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., Monterrey, Mexico (FEMSA), carried out through Impulsora de Marcas e Intangibles, S.A. de C.V. Monterrey, Mexiko (Impulsora), a wholly-owned subsidiary of FEMSA. FEMSA thus now holds 100 percent of Valora Holding AG. The shares of Valora Holding AG will be delisted from SIX Swiss Exchange as of 17 April 2023.
The court of competent jurisdiction of the canton Basel-Landschaft has declared the registered shares of Valora Holding AG still held by the public with a nominal value of CHF 1.00 each (the Valora Share) to be cancelled. The ruling became final and enforceable on 29 March 2023.
The holders of the cancelled Valora Shares will receive a cash settlement determined in reference to FEMSAs public tender offer (carried out through Impulsora) of 26 July 2022 in the amount of the offer price of CHF 260.00 per share. FEMSA initiated the corresponding squeeze-out process at the beginning of November 2022.
SIX Exchange Regulation AG has now set the last trading day of the Valora Share as 14 April 2023 by decision dated 3 April 2023. The Valora Share will be delisted as of 17 April 2023.
