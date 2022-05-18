Cancer-fighting Lenvima® Available Through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

Patients benefit from dedicated clinical expertise and unique personalized services of the pharmacy's Specialty360 oncology team.

ORLANDO, Fla., May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Patients of AllianceRx Walgreens Prime who have certain kinds of cancer will now have access to Lenvima® (lenvatinib), newly available via limited distribution.

Manufactured by Eisai Inc., Lenvima is used by itself to treat differentiated thyroid cancer (DTC) and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC). DTC is a type of thyroid cancer that can no longer be treated with radioactive iodine and is progressing. HCC is a type of liver cancer, for which Lenvima is a first-line treatment when surgery is not an option. Lenvima also treats advanced renal cell carcinoma, a type of kidney cancer, when used in conjunction with another anti-cancer medicine. Patients with certain types of advanced endometrial carcinoma may also use Lenvima when used in combination with another anti-cancer medication.

"We are excited to be able to offer patients with these types of cancer access to these medications that can change their lives," says Lisa Mymo, vice president, pharma and financial services at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. "In addition, patients benefit from our pharmacy's dedicated Specialty360 oncology team that supports patients through their treatment journey. Our Connected Care programs also serve to yield the best possible outcomes for these patients."

Elias Zapantis, MSPharm, MBA, vice president, Specialty360 therapy programs at AllianceRx Walgreens Prime, says the company's Specialty360 oncology team provides a strong combination of dedicated clinical expertise from multidisciplinary experts and a unique personalized service that promises to improve outcomes while delivering an empowered experience to patients. "Within our Specialty360 model, our patients can receive the proper care they need in a timely manner while experiencing a seamless journey that allows them to spend time and focus on the things that matter most," he says.

As one of the nation's largest specialty and home delivery pharmacies, AllianceRx Walgreens Prime has direct access to the majority of limited distribution drugs on the market. In addition to Lenvima, Vabysmo™ (faricimab-svoa) is also available through AllianceRx Walgreens Prime. Manufactured by Genentech, Vabysmo treats patients with neovascular (wet) age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

About AllianceRx Walgreens Prime

AllianceRx Walgreens Prime (alliancerxwp.com) is a specialty and home delivery pharmacy that strives to provide exceptional care throughout a patient's treatment journey with the medications they need every day. Formed in 2017, the company offers tools and resources for patients, providers and health plans to deliver optimal health outcomes. The company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida, and its pharmacies are accredited by several national pharmacy accreditation services.

