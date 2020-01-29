Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements, 2014-2019: Global Deal Trends, Players and Financials

DUBLIN, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms and Agreements 2014-2019: Deal trends, players and financials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an understanding and access to the cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals and agreements entered into by the worlds leading healthcare companies.

Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals

Most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering

Disclosed headlines, upfronts, milestones and royalties by stage of development

Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering contract documents

Top cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value

Monoclonal antibodies

Murine mAb

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human aAb

Understanding the flexibility of a prospective partner's negotiated deals terms provides critical insight into the negotiation process in terms of what you can expect to achieve during the negotiation of terms. Whilst many smaller companies will be seeking details of the payments clauses, the devil is in the detail in terms of how payments are triggered - contract documents provide this insight where press releases and databases do not.



This report contains a comprehensive listing of all Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals announced since Jan 2014, including financial terms where available, including links to online deal records of actual Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals as disclosed by the deal parties. In addition, where available, records include contract documents as submitted to the Securities Exchange Commission by companies and their partners.



The initial chapters of this report provide an orientation of Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking and business activities. Chapter 1 provides an introduction to the report, whilst chapter 2 provides an overview of the trends in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking since 2014, including details of average headline, upfront, milestone and royalty terms.



Chapter 3 provides a review of the leading Cancer monoclonal antibody deals since 2014. Deals are listed by headline value, signed by big pharma, most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking companies. Where the deal has an agreement contract published at the SEC a link provides online access to the contract.



Chapter 4 provides a comprehensive listing of the top 25 most active companies in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking with a brief summary followed by a comprehensive listing of Cancer monoclonal antibody deals, as well as contract documents available in the public domain. Where available, each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the actual contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 5 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014, where a contract document is available in the public domain. The chapter is organized by company A-Z, deal type (collaborative R&D, co-promotion, licensing etc), and specific therapy focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



Chapter 6 provides a comprehensive and detailed review of Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering deals signed and announced since Jan 2014. The chapter is organized by specific Cancer monoclonal antibody technology type in focus. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



In addition, a comprehensive appendix is provided organized by Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company A-Z, deal type definitions and Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering agreements example. Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report also includes numerous tables and figures that illustrate the trends and activities in Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering and dealmaking since 2014.



In conclusion, this report provides everything a prospective dealmaker needs to know about partnering in the research, development and commercialization of Cancer monoclonal antibody technologies and products.



Key Benefits



Global Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements provides the reader with the following key benefits:

In-depth understanding of cancer monoclonal antibody deal trends since 2014

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to the structure of cancer monoclonal antibody agreements with numerous real life case studies

Comprehensive access to over 400 actual cancer monoclonal antibody deals entered into by the world's biopharma companies

Identify most active companies in cancer monoclonal antibody partnering

Insight into the terms included in a cancer monoclonal antibody agreement, together with real world clause examples

Understand the key deal terms companies have agreed in previous deals

Undertake due diligence to assess suitability of your proposed deal terms for partner companies

Spot the emerging companies in the cancer monoclonal antibody area

Report Scope



This report is intended to provide the reader with an in-depth understanding and access to cancer monoclonal antibody trends and structure of deals entered into by leading companies worldwide.



Cancer Monoclonal Antibody Partnering Terms & Agreements includes:



Trends in cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking in the biopharma industry since 2014

Analysis of cancer monoclonal antibody deal structure

Access to headline, upfront, milestone and royalty data

Access to over 400 cancer monoclonal antibody deal records

The leading cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value since 2014

The available deals are listed by:

Company A-Z

Headline value

Stage of development at signing

Deal component type

Specific oncology therapy target

Monoclonal antibody type

Each deal title links via Weblink to an online version of the deal record and where available, the contract document, providing easy access to each contract document on demand.



The report provides comprehensive access to available deals and contract documents for over 360 cancer monoclonal antibody deals. Analyzing actual contract agreements allows assessment of the following:

What are the precise rights granted or optioned?

What is actually granted by the agreement to the partner company?

What exclusivity is granted?

What is the payment structure for the deal?

How aresalesand payments audited?

What is the deal term?

How are the key terms of the agreement defined?

How are IPRs handled and owned?

Who is responsible for commercialization?

Who is responsible for development, supply, and manufacture?

How is confidentiality and publication managed?

How are disputes to be resolved?

Under what conditions can the deal be terminated?

What happens when there is a change of ownership?

What sublicensing and subcontracting provisions have been agreed?

Which boilerplate clauses does the company insist upon?

Which boilerplate clauses appear to differ from partner to partner or deal type to deal type?

Which jurisdiction does the company insist upon for agreement law?

Key Topics Covered



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering over the years

2.3. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

2.4. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by deal type

2.5. Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering by therapy area

2.6. Deal terms for Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering

2.6.1 Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering headline values

2.6.2 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal upfront payments

2.6.3 Cancer monoclonal antibody deal milestone payments

2.6.4 Cancer monoclonal antibody royalty rates



Chapter 3 - Leading Cancer monoclonal antibody deals

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Top Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by value



Chapter 4 - Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmakers

4.3. Most active Cancer monoclonal antibody partnering company profiles



Chapter 5 - Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Cancer monoclonal antibody contracts dealmaking directory



Chapter 6 - Cancer monoclonal antibody dealmaking by technology type

Monoclonal antibodies

Chimeric mAb

Humanized mAb

Human mAb

Murine mAb



Chapter 7 - Partnering resource center

7.1. Online partnering

7.2. Partnering events

7.3. Further reading on dealmaking



Appendices

Appendix 1 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by company A-Z

Appendix 2 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by stage of development

Discovery

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Regulatory

Marketed

Formulation

Appendix 3 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by deal type

Asset purchase

Assignment

Bigpharma outlicensing

Co-development

Collaborative R&D

Co-market

Co-promotion

CRADA

Development

Distribution

Equity purchase

Evaluation

Grant

Joint venture

Licensing

Loan

Manufacturing

Marketing

Material transfer

Option

Promotion

Research

Settlement

Spin out

Sub-license

Supply

Technology transfer

Termination

Appendix 4 - Cancer monoclonal antibody deals by therapy area

Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions



Companies Mentioned



