Cancom H1 Group EBITA Down, Revenues Rise; Maintains Adjusted FY23 View

(RTTNews) - IT service provider Cancom Group (CNCXY.PK) reported Thursday that its first-half Group EBITA declined to 18.9 million euros from previous year's 30.9 million euros.

Group EBITDA was 41.5 million euros, down from last year's 51.1 million euros, due to one-off effects of 10.2 million euros.

At Group level, revenue increased 8.6 percent to 647.0 million euros from previous year's 595.5 million euros, after K-Businesscom acquisition.

Revenue in the service business grew 23.2 percent to 216.6 million euros in the first half of the year.

Looking ahead, the company projects challenging environment in the second half of the year.

The company on August 1 adjusted fiscal 2023 forecast in view of the additional costs arising from the efficiency and profitability programme and the M+A costs, as well as the difficult economic environment.

For the year, the company now expects EBITA of 67 million euros to 75 million euros, and EBITDA of 116 million euros to 126 million euros, on revenue of 1.52 billion euros to 1.58 billion euros.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.