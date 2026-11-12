12.11.2026 14:30:35

Cancom Q3 EBITDA Up, Revenue Slides; Lowers FY26 Revenue Outlook

(RTTNews) - Cancom SE (COK.DE), a German IT services firm, on Thursday, reported third quarter EBITDA that climbed year-over-year, despite lower revenue. The company lowered its revenue estimates, while maintaining EBITDA and EBITA forecast, for the full year 2026.

Gross profit amounted to 162.3 million euros, lower than 168.8 million euros, while the gross profit margin remained almost stable at 39.4 percent compared with the year-ago quarter's figure of 39.8 percent.

EBITDA for the period rose to 24.1 million euros from 27.1 million euros year ago. The corresponding margins were 5.9 percent and 6.4 percent, respectively.

The third quarter EBITA totaled 10.8 million euros as against the prior year comparative figure of 13.4 million euros.

Revenue was 412 million euros, compared to 423.9 million euros, a decrease of 2.8 percent year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Cancom reaffirmed its EBITDA and EBITA outlook of 110-130 million euros and 55-75 million euros, respectively, for the financial year 2026. On the contrary, the revenue forecast was lowered to 1650-1750 million euros from the previous expectation of 1750 to 1850 million euros.

Cancom shares were gaining 1.45 percent on the XETRA, trading at 20.95 euros.

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