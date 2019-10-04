|
04.10.2019 00:13:00
Candidate Nominations for 2019 Federal Election Closed
Final list of candidates available from Elections Canada
GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - Candidate nominations for the 2019 federal election closed at 2:00 p.m. (local time) on Monday, September 30. There are 2,146 candidates running in the election, across Canada's 338 electoral districts.
See the complete list of candidates for the 2019 federal election.
To find the list of candidates running in their electoral district, electors can visit elections.ca and enter their postal code. They can also call or visit any Elections Canada office.
For election updates, subscribe to our news service at elections.ca.
SOURCE Elections Canada
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX im Feiertag -- Wall Street im Plus -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Am heimischen Markt ging es am Donnerstag weiterhin bergab. In Deutschland pausiert der Handel feiertagsbedingt. In den USA deutet alles auf eine Stabilisierung hin. Während in Japan und Hongkong am Donnerstag Abgaben ausgewiesen werden, findet in China weiterhin feiertagsbedingt kein Handel statt.