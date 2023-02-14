|
14.02.2023 11:30:00
Candy? Flowers? These Top Stocks Offer You Something Even Sweeter
Candy and flowers are great on Valentine's Day -- or any other time -- but we all have to admit the joy is pretty short-term. You wouldn't want to keep those chocolates or roses hanging around too long. Some stocks are like this too: They might have what it takes to boost your portfolio right now -- but they're likely to spoil or wilt down the road.That's why, when investing, it's so important to focus on the long term and choose companies with strong prospects. This might be a company with a solid plan for growth, one that's proven its commitment to dividend growth, or a company with a strong pipeline of potential products. Candy and flowers may make you happy right now, but these stocks will keep you smiling over the long term. Let's check out three to buy now.Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) is the perfect example of a company with a strong growth plan -- and one that looks achievable. That's because the maker of yoga-inspired clothing has done this before. The company launched its Power of Three growth plan prior to the pandemic and has met all of its goals.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Something Holdings. Co Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Something Holdings. Co Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Inflation im Anlegerfokus: US-Börsen zum Handelsende uneins -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu sehen. Im deutschen Handel ging es leicht abwärts. Die US-Börsen fanden im Dienstagshandel keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Anleger in Asien zeigten sich am Dienstag unentschlossen.