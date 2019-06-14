14.06.2019 23:00:00

Canfor Corporation and Canfor Pulp Products Inc. Announce Second Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, June 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Canfor Corporation will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX:CFX) on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 8:00 AM PDT to discuss their respective second quarter 2019 financial and operating results. To participate in the call, please dial one of the following numbers:

Toll-Free Access:  1-888-390-0546
Access: 1-416-764-8668

Canfor Corporation (CNW Group/Canfor Corporation)

Let the operator know you wish to participate in the Canfor conference call.

Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and investment community will be invited to ask questions.

For Instant Replay Access please dial one of the following numbers and enter
Toll-Free Access: 1-888-390-0541
Access: 1-416-764-8677
Participant Passcode: 728808#
Recording available until: August 9, 2019

The conference call will be available live at www.canfor.com

Canfor is a leading integrated forest products company based in Vancouver, British Columbia ("BC") with interests in BC, Alberta, North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Arkansas, as well as in Sweden with its recent majority acquisition of Vida Group. Canfor produces primarily softwood lumber and also owns a 54.8% interest in Canfor Pulp Products Inc., which is one of the largest global producers of market northern bleached softwood kraft pulp and a leading producer of high performance kraft paper. Canfor shares are traded on The Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFP.

SOURCE Canfor Corporation

