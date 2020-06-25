Canfor Pulp Products Inc. and Canfor Corporation Announce Second Quarter Results Conference Call

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSX: CFX) will hold a joint conference call with Canfor Corporation (TSX: CFP) on Friday, July 24, 2020 to discuss their respective second quarter 2020 financial and operating results.

WHEN: Friday, July 24, 2020 at 8:00 AM PST



CALL DETAILS: 1-888-390-0546 (Toll-free North America)





Please ask to participate in Canfor's second quarter call.





Listen live at canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts, select Online Log In.





Presentation material referenced during the conference call will be available the

morning of the call at canfor.com/investor-relations/presentations.





Following management's discussion of the quarterly results, the analyst and

investment community will be invited to ask questions. Media are invited to attend

on a listen-only basis.



RECORDING PLAYBACK: The replay of the conference call will be available until August 7, 2020.





canfor.com/investor-relations/webcasts





1-888-390-0541/ Passcode 203861 #

About Canfor Pulp Products Inc.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. ("Canfor Pulp" or "CPPI") is a leading global supplier of pulp and paper products with operations in the central interior of British Columbia ("BC") employing approximately 1,300 people throughout the organization. Canfor Pulp owns and operates three mills in Prince George, BC with a total capacity of 1.1 million tonnes of Premium Reinforcing Northern Bleached Softwood Kraft ("NBSK") Pulp and 140,000 tonnes of kraft paper, as well as one mill in Taylor, BC with an annual production capacity of 230,000 tonnes of Bleached Chemi-Thermo Mechanical Pulp ("BCTMP"). Canfor Pulp is the largest North American and one of the largest global producers of market NBSK Pulp. CPPI shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CFX. For more information visit canfor.com.

